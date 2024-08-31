  • Saturday, 31st August, 2024

GTI assures on NPFL live coverage

Sport | 3 hours ago

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), partner, GTI Asset Management & Trust Limited has assured teeming soccer fans across the globe that all arrangements are in place regarding the live-streaming of NPFL matches ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

GTI head of media and publicity, Andrew Ekejiuba, assured that soccer fans will watch the games on various devices globally.

Ahead of the NPFL 2024/2025 season’s opener in Enugu today, between defending champions Enugu Rangers and President Federation Cup winners, El Kanemi Warriors, he said the cracker will go on as scheduled by 4pm local time at the prestigious Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Ekejiuba further revealed that from today fans can watch NPFL Matches through the platforms provided by the broadcast partners (StarTimes and Propel Sports Africa). Fans are therefore encouraged to subscribe to the platforms of respective broadcast partners.

Meanwhile, only one NPFL match will be played this weekend in Enugu, while other matches will hold next weekend according to the schedule earlier made available to the media.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.