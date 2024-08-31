Ezza Clan Backs New University in Ebonyi

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

No fewer than 5,000 stakeholders and youths of Ezza clan in Ebonyi State yesterday threw their support to the administration of Governor Francis Nwifuru for the construction of a University of Aeronautics in the state.

In a solidarity rally held at the permanent site of the university at Onueke, the stakeholders praised the governor for the university which they said would advance the economic fortunes of the state.

The people also passed a vote of confidence on the governor and further reiterated their commitments to ensure that the project is completed.

The stakeholders led by the former member representing Ezza South and Ikwo federal constituency, Hon. Laz Ogbee; the Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Victor Chukwu and Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Hon. Oguzor Offia-Nwali among others emphasised that the project was the first tertiary institution located at Ezza land since the creation of the state.

According to Ogbee, “We are here to show gratitude to the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru. He has done so many laudable things in Ezza land. But very significantly, we have never had a tertiary institution in the whole of Ezza.

“We are the largest populous clan in Ebonyi State but we have never had any high institution until the emergence of Governor Francis Nwifuru, who has given us a pride of place. So today, the youths of the clan came together to appreciate our dear governor for giving us a University of Aeronautics Engineering.

“That is why you can see we are happy. We started from the university site and marched to our Onueke ancestral market. We are here today to thank our governor for giving us a university. The people of Ezza are proud to thank our governor and his team.”