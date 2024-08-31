 Elesho is a Senior Editor with The News

Beyond Breaking Point

Just this week, Daria Saville has lost a first round match at the US tennis open, as have dozens of other players, but she finished with a real dummy spit by smashing a good racquet to pieces. There will be other players yet to smash more racquets.

The Christmas day voice of my grandmother, “Save the wrapping paper” told me to not waste anything so racquet destruction seems so indulgent and petulant. The unwanted racquet could have been donated to a charity.

A small fine is meaningless and the racquet would have been provided by a sponsor so what can be done to encourage better behaviour and more positive role modelling?

The simplest answer would be make her, or any of the other racquet smashers, play the rest of the set with the broken racquet. It wouldn’t take long for this offence to stop.

It would be easier if these players just grew up.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia