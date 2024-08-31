Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Nigeria Hit 48, Infection Spread to 19 states

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported an increase in Mpox cases to 48 across 35 local government areas in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in the situation report for week 34 (August 25) posted on the agency’s website yesterday.

NCDC however said that no death has been recorded from the disease so far in 2024.



“57 new suspected cases were reported in Epi week 34, 2024, compared with 25 cases reported in the previous week (Epi week 33).

“Eight confirmed cases were reported in week 34 compared with one (1) confirmed case reported in week 33, 2024.

“Twenty States and the FCT have recorded at least one confirmed case across thirty-five (35) Local Government Areas in 2024,” the update partly reads.



According to the Centre, the age distribution of the cumulative number of confirmed Mpox cases showed that 17 cases were recorded among ages 0-10, seven cases were recorded among ages 11-20, nine cases were recorded among 21-30, eight cases were recorded among ages 31-40, and seven cases were recorded among ages 41-50.



The recorded cases were recorded in Lagos (one), Rivers (two), Bayelsa (six), Abia (one), Delta (two), Imo (one), Edo (one), FCT (two), Anambra (two), Cross River (five).

Other states with the disease are Plateau (two), Akwa Ibom (four), Nasarawa (one), Oyo (one), Kaduna (one), Ebonyi (one), Benue (three), Enugu (eight), Osun (two), Kebbi (one), and Zamfara (one).