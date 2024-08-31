Atiku, Obi Condemn Canadian-Nigerian for Threatening to Poison Yoruba, Benin People

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, as well as that of Labour Party, Peter Obi, have condemned the statement credited to a Canada-based woman, Amaka Sunnberger, who in a virtual meeting on TikTok, threatened to poison Yoruba and Benin people in Canada.

Atiku who condemned Sunnberger’s statement in a series of tweets on X Platform, commended the prompt response of the House of Representatives and the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission on the matter.

On her part, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed the identity of the lady as Amaka Patience Sunnberger.

According to Atiku, “The contentious virtual chat room clip, wherein participants made threats of ethnic cleansing against the Yorubas and Benin people, is unequivocally condemned in all aspects.

“I am informed that the identities of those involved have been disclosed and that calls have been made to the pertinent law enforcement agencies in Canada to prosecute the offenders.

“In this regard, I commend the House of Representatives and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission for their prompt and decisive action in addressing this incendiary rhetoric and preempting further escalation.

“This disconcerting episode underscores, once again, the imperative of uniting our people and our nation. Our rich diversity is our most cherished national asset and must be vigilantly protected”.

Similarly, Obi, yesterday, condemned “in strong terms” the anti-Yoruba and anti-Benin utterances of a Canadian-based lady, describing it as bigotry taken too far.

Obi said that such divisive comments should not find a place in the Nigerian society and should be rejected by everyone.

Writing on his X handle yesterday, Obi said: “I utterly condemn the reported hateful statement and actions attributed to a purported Igbo woman living in Canada against Yoruba or Benin people. Such divisive comments or behaviour have no place in our society. As Nigerians, we should unite and focus on addressing our shared challenges, rather than allowing tribalism and hatred to tear us apart.

“What does tribal bigotry achieve? Does it lift people out of poverty? Does it reduce the cost of bread, rice, garri or yam, in the market? Does it improve our transportation system or enhance the electricity supply? Does it ensure good governance? The answer is a resounding NO!!

“Our priority should be to move Nigeria forward, regardless of tribe or ethnicity. We need leaders who have the competence and capability to move the country forward in the right direction, and better life for all citizens. We don’t care about the tribe of the plane’s pilot or the bus driver; all we need is competent leadership that delivers results.

“Let us focus on what truly matters: building a prosperous, united, and equitable Nigeria for all. We must reject tribalism and embrace our shared humanity, working together towards a new Nigeria that is POssible!”

An X user had called the attention of the Nigerian government to the threat by the Igbo lady on a TikTok group discussion to the alleged threat to poison Yoruba and Benin people in Canada.