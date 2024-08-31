  • Saturday, 31st August, 2024

7th Lagos International Badminton Classics Ends Today

Over 137 players drawn from 18 countries across  the world are featuring in the 7th edition of the Lagos  International Badminton Classics ending today,  at the Molade Okoya Thomas Memorial hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos .

President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Mr Francis Orbih, who disclosed this yesterday, said the players are from America, Asia, Europe and host continent of Africa  among others,  with specific metion of India that registered 22 players for the championship

Orbih also informed that the number of participants is less this year when compared with that of last year that had  close to 200 players from over 28 Countries in attendance  due to the fact that it was an Olympic Qualifier where each player was fighting to grab an Olympic ticket.

But despite the reduction in the number of participants, Orbih insists that  the standard of tournament was never compromised based on the fact that the  players who are battling it out are using   the 4-day tournament to increase their points to  better their position in world ranking.

