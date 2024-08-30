  • Friday, 30th August, 2024

Proposed ASUU Strike: Yayale, Tejuosho, 4 Pro-chancellors to Join FG Negotiation Team

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The former Head of Service of the Federation and current Pro-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Dr. Yayale Ahmed and Sen. Olanrewaju Tejuoso have been nominated by the committee of Pro-chancellors of federal universities to be in the federal government negotiation team with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.


Others include the Pro-chancellors of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Prof. Nora Daddut, UNIZIK, Amb. Greg Mbadiwe, Federal University of Technology, Babura, Prof. Ignatius Onimao and Modibbo Adama University, Mahmud Shinkafi.
This was after the inauguration of Yayale and Tejuosho as chairman and alternate chairman by the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities (CPCNFU) following an emergency meeting held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja.


In his opening remarks, Acting Executive Secretary of the NUC, Dr. Chris Maiyaki, emphasized the crucial role of Pro-Chancellors in the governance of Federal Universities and informed them that ASUU had declared a trade dispute with government over breeches in the 2009 Agreement.
In a statement signed by the Head of Communications of the (CPCNFU) Karen Daaor, Maiyaki also encouraged the CPCNFU to invest in innovative strategies and solutions to guide their institutions toward achieving academic excellence.


Maiyaki said: “The newly inaugurated leadership and committee will lead the Federal Government Negotiation Team to meet with the ASUU leadership.”
In his acceptance speech, Ahmed expressed gratitude to his colleagues for entrusting him with the leadership of the esteemed body.


He highlighted the challenges he aims to address collaboratively to include university autonomy and funding, and called on his colleagues to remain forthright, respect the law, and work closely with university management and other stakeholders to make a lasting impact during their tenure.


The statement in part noted: “The new leadership team is poised to provide thoughtful leadership and foster cooperation among Nigerian Federal Universities, with a focus on addressing common challenges and promoting a thriving educational environment.”
The meeting was well attended and in attendance was the Secretary – General of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu.

