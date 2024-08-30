Monisola Adanijo: Tireless Crusader for Healthy Oil

Dr. Monisola Adanijo, a passionate advocate for healthy living and an esteemed figure in the nutrition and wellness community, has dedicated her career to revolutionizing how we perceive and use cooking oils. Her journey into the realm of healthy oils began not just with a desire to market a product, but with a genuine commitment to educate and empower consumers to make informed choices about their dietary habits. At the forefront of this movement is her partnership with Golden Terra Oil, a brand that promotes healthier cooking oil alternatives. Adanijo’s journey as a health advocate is deeply personal and professionally driven. With years of experience treating patients with heart conditions, she has witnessed first-hand the detrimental effects of poor dietary choices on cardiovascular health.

Her social media platform is a treasure trove of valuable content. One of her most engaging posts centred on the significance of reading food labels when selecting cooking oils. In this particular message, Adanijo encouraged her followers to prioritize oils rich in polyunsaturated fats & low in saturated fats, citing their proven benefits in lowering cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease. By translating scientific research into actionable advice, she empowers her audience to make informed decisions in their daily lives.

Adanijo’s influence reaches beyond her clinic and online presence. She actively participates in health education workshops, public speaking engagements, and contributes medical write-ups to prominent magazines and newspapers. At her cardiology clinic, Adanijo focuses on preventing heart disease by managing key cardiovascular risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol. Her comprehensive approach includes both treatment for existing heart conditions and early detection through heart health screenings.

Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group remarked, Probal Bhattacharya, “Adanijo’s unwavering passion for heart health shines through her relentless advocacy and educational efforts. Her dedication to empowering the public with knowledge on heart-healthy choices showcased through her dynamic social media presence, perfectly aligns with our brand’s mission. By merging expert advice with practical guidance, Adanijo inspires meaningful lifestyle changes that promote long-term cardiovascular well-being.”

As she continues her crusade for heart health, Golden Terra Oil remains a vital ally in her mission. For those looking to make positive changes in their diet, following Adanijo’s advice and choosing healthier cooking oils is a crucial step.