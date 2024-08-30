Kwara SUBEB Announces 1,611 Teaching, Non-teaching Vacancies in Public Basic Schools

The Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KwSUBEB) Ilorin is set to engage a total of 1,611 teaching and non-teaching staff from across the 16 local government areas of the state, the Board’s Chairman, Prof Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, has said.

A total of 695 B.Ed degree holders, 605 NCE holders, 200 security guards and 111 other categories of non-teaching staff were approved for engagement into the service of KwSUBEB, Adaramaja said.

He added that the exercise will be carried out based on the needs assessment recently conducted across the 16 LGAs.

In a statement by the Press Secretary of the Board, Atere Abiola Ameenat, Adaramaja said the recruitment exercise follows the approval of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to fill the vacancies created due to retirements, deaths, or transfer of service to other states.

On the procedure for the recruitment, the statement emphasised that a community-based job recruitment approach will be adopted without compromising competence and qualifications.

Recruitment is going to take place at the local government level or at the nearest communities/villages where their services are greatly needed, it added.

Successful candidates will sign a bond of non-movement or transfer from their new place of work for the first five years — a condition that is based on the experience of teachers not staying in the hinterlands.

The board chairman said the exercise aligns with the governor’s commitment to strengthening the educational sector, especially at the local levels, adding that all local government areas will be adequately represented in the process.

“The recruitment drive is part of the governor’s commitment to strengthening the educational sector in Kwara State, ensuring that each community within the 16 LGAs receives adequate educational resources and support,” the chairman said.

The SUBEB chair added that the exercise will last for three weeks from the date of commencement.

This is because the 2024/2025 resumption date is coming up soon in September 2024, it added.

The schedule of recruitment across the state will be released soon, the statement said.