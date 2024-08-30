Education or Restriction? How Nigeria’s Age-Based University Policy Risks Stifling Our Brightest Minds

Nyeche Michael Felix

The story of the Imafidon family is one that calls us to pause, to think deeply about the paths we are paving for our children. It is a story that speaks to the limitless potential that lies in the hearts and minds of the young, if only they are allowed to soar. But here we stand, at a crossroads where the Nigerian Education Minister proposes to clip the wings of our brightest and best before they have even had a chance to take flight.

In the Nigeria of our forefathers, the wisdom of the elders guided the young, not by setting arbitrary limits, but by nurturing the seeds of potential wherever they were found. Today, however, we are confronted with a policy that reeks of the past—a past where the chains of age, status, and position determined a man’s worth before he even began his journey.

For the benefit of those who may not be aware, the Nigerian Minister of Education recently announced that students must be at least eighteen years old to gain admission into the country’s universities. As expected, this move has stirred considerable reactions across the education ecosystem. As with many Nigerian policies since the inception of this new administration, this policy seems to have been generated based on sentiments rather than facts, figures, or progress reports. Or perhaps such data exists, but in secret places.

First, let me share my perspective. This policy is archaic and has no place in modern-day education, where children are already proficient in using mobile devices as early as age four. This policy is anti-growth and will significantly widen the knowledge gap between Nigerian children and their counterparts in advanced societies. It is an affront to the very essence of growth, learning, and progress. In this age where children learn to navigate the complexities of the digital world almost as soon as they can walk, how do we justify holding back those who are ready to leap into the world of knowledge and innovation? To my mind, this is not progress, but a return to the days when the elders sat at the gates and decided who could enter the marketplace.

The Nigerian government would have us believe that this policy is necessary to ensure that our students are mature and prepared for the rigors of university life. But I ask, who among us can say that age alone brings wisdom or readiness? The gray hairs of our elders are not merely the product of years, but of experience, learning, and the guidance of those who came before them. So too, our children’s readiness for higher education is not merely a function of their age, but of their abilities, their passions, and the opportunities they have been given to grow.

Consider, if you will, the Imafidons- often referred to as “Britain’s Brainiest Family.” The Imafidons’ story is a testament to what is possible when young minds are allowed to flourish without arbitrary age restrictions. Anne-Marie Imafidon, for instance, passed her GCSEs at the age of 10 and became the youngest girl to pass A-level computing at age 11. She later went on to earn a master’s degree in mathematics and computer science from the University of Oxford by the age of 20. Similarly, Saheela Ibraheem, originally from Nigeria, moved to the United States with her family and was admitted to Harvard College at 15, graduating at 20. Young people like Anne-Marie and Saheela inspire our future.

Now, imagine if Anne-Marie and Saheela had been in Nigeria. Imagine if they had been constrained by an age limit to enter higher education. Their talents might have been stifled, and their contributions to society delayed or diminished. The Nigerian government’s age restriction policy risks doing just that—hindering the development of brilliant minds and slowing down the progress of those who could potentially lead our country to greater heights.

To truly understand the impact of this policy, one need only look beyond our borders. In Australia, universities admit students as young as sixteen, provided they have a legal guardian(s). The focus is on ability rather than age. The same goes for the UK, Canada, the United States, and other advanced societies. Are we to be left behind in this global race, where the minds of the young are the new currency of progress?

This policy, aside from widening the gap between Nigerian students and their peers globally, is also likely to widen the gap between the rich and poor. In a country where over 40 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, it becomes too easy for the rich and affluent to avoid the local restrictions that the new policy will bring.

For instance, if a teenager from a wealthy home excels in their studies and completes secondary education at 16, their parents could easily send them overseas to continue their education, bypassing the restrictions. But what if that teenager is the child of a petty trader? That young person is left at the mercy of the system. Hence, implementation of this policy also promises to aggravate educational inequality in Nigeria.

A disparity of this sort will further exacerbates the problem of brain drain and creates a scenario where global educational resources are accessible only to the rich.

Ageism has never been the best approach in any country, and in Nigeria, it certainly would come at a great cost, especially now that the country is suffering from a brain drain pandemic. Rather than focusing on age restrictions, Nigeria’s education policy should address the root causes of educational disparity and promote a more inclusive approach. There needs to be a concerted effort to enhance the capacity of local universities, resolve issues such as frequent strikes, and create an environment that encourages academic excellence regardless of age.

No, this policy is not the way forward. The way forward lies in nurturing all our children, in creating a system that values ability over age, that supports those who are ready to learn, and that aligns us with the global standards of excellence. We must not be afraid to let our children soar, for it is in their flight that the future of our nation will be written.

In the words of our ancestors, “A child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.” Let us not be the village that turns its back on the potential of its young. Let us be the nation that nurtures every child, that lights the path for them to follow, and that celebrates their achievements, no matter how young they may be.

Michael Felix Nyeche has a strong foundation in development communication, further enhanced by advanced studies in intelligence and social and public policy.

He writes from Australia and can be reached via felixmichaels8@gmail.com.