  • Thursday, 29th August, 2024

Zamfara Police Condemn Killing of DPO by Military Personnel

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Onuminya Innocent

The Nigeria Police , Zamfara State Command, have condemned the killing of Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Wasagu Division by operatives of the Nigeria Army .

A statement by the command public relations officer Assistant Superintendent of Police , Yazid Abubakar, said the brutal murder of the DPO by the Army was uncalled for.

“We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the senseless killing of the superintendent of Police (SP), Halliru Liman, the Divisional Police Officer of Wusagu Division, Kebbi State Police Command.

Statement further explained that On August 28, 2024, at approximately 1030 hours, SP Liman was brutally murdered by military personnel led by one Hassan, attached to Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD ) Sector 6, Dan Marke area of Bukkuyum, Zamfara State.

“The circumstances surrounding this heinous crime are alarming and unacceptable. SP Liman, who was on his way to attend a monthly conference in Birnin Kebbi, was stopped by military personnel despite identifying himself as a police officer. In a shocking display of aggression, Hassan pointed his gun at SP Liman and shot him in the head, resulting in his instant death’.

“We condemn this unprovoked attack in the strongest possible terms and demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. The military’s actions are a clear violation of the rules of engagement and the principles of inter-agency cooperation.

“We urge the relevant authorities to take immediate action to address this egregious incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. The police and military must work together to maintain peace and security, not engage in violent confrontations that undermine public trust.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of SP Halliru Liman and assure them that we will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served.

