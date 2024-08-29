Yahaya Bello: The Agassa Traveller Who Made History

By Abdul Mohammed Lawal.

Long before the creation of Kogi State, the Ebira people of Kogi Central gravitated towards northern Nigeria in search of a better life. The ancient cities of Kano and Zaria, home to prestigious institutions like Bayero University, Kano (BUK), and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU), were always their first choices. While I knew little about these people growing up as an average Igala boy, my experiences as a Kogite and the journey of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, brought the Ebira into the spotlight.

The then traditional farming and trading community, Agassa, should always count its blessings for the cry of the child that was heard on June 18, 1975, in the household of Pa Bello Ipemida Ochi and Hajiya Hawawu Oziohu Bello. The birth of this child sent chills through the small community, particularly to a couple who had already decided to stop having children. It was an early sign of greatness, and Hajiya Hawawu felt as though it was her first time giving birth. She became the biggest support system to the little boy whom she regarded as her crown.

The start of life for His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello in his native was a beautiful one, though it came with envy, as he took the mother of the family and made her his own. Fondly referred to as the “Apple of His Mother’s Eyes,” Alhaji Yahaya Bello held a special place in his mother’s heart, because he was extremely intelligent and already showed early signs of a leader. In Agassa, he was considered one of the rare breeds of exceptionally bright African children of his time.

His early years in the village of Agassa, filled with love, trust, and belief, laid the foundation for the remarkable journey that would see him emerge as a prominent figure in Kogi State’s political and business landscape. No wonder he embarked on his journey to northern Nigeria at a time when his peers were still clinging to their mothers.

In 1984, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello began his educational journey at LGEA Primary School in Agassa. The journey was smooth, and shaped a curious Ebira boy who wanted to learn everything the world had to offer. His first signs of being someone people could easily rely on and who would stand up for others began here was depicted at this time. He was rewarded with the role of class monitor in year two and eventually became the Headboy of the school. Throughout this time, he had a solid rock in his mother, Hajiya Hawawu Oziohu Bello, who saw further than anyone else could.

After completing his primary education, the young and ambitious learner, who always aspired to be the best among his peers, sought to build upon the foundation that had been laid. Despite being offered admission to continue his secondary education at Agassa Community Secondary School (CSS) in Anyava, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello did not find the educational quality there sufficient for his ambitions. Recognizing her son’s potential and determined to fulfill her dreams for him, his devoted mother was prepared to go to any length to provide him with the best education possible.

To ensure he received the best education, his mother sent him to live with his eldest brother, Prof. Iliyasu Bello Ohiani, in faraway Zaria. This was a time when even adults dreaded long-distance travel and were always accompanied by family or well-known figures in the community. The sight of such a young boy at the Kaduna park surprised the Ebiras there, and the young chap was proud of his feat. This marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life, as he embarked on a journey in an environment that held the promise of fulfilling his educational aspirations.

Arriving at his brother’s doorstep with a small backpack held tight to his chest, young Yahaya Bello’s solo journey amazed those who greeted him, wondering how he had managed such a challenging trek alone. Despite the hardships faced by most adults, he had courageously made the trip, leaving an indelible mark that was discussed all over the Agassa community, even at this early stage of his life. Welcomed with open arms, he entered a new phase that laid the groundwork for future successes. But this wasn’t without warnings, as his brother cautioned that life might not be as luxurious as it was in his native village.

Professor Iliyasu Bello Ohiani, an educator himself, readily supported the educational journey of his adventurous younger brother. Their experiences during the early days in Zaria became a beautiful story yet to be fully told. Yahaya Bello’s enthusiasm for learning led him to enroll in three different schools in less than six months, searching for an environment that met his high standards. In fact, his first year in Zaria was a roller-coaster as he sought the right school. Although this search was frustrating for his brother, the young man had a clear vision of what he desired from life and was unwilling to settle for anything less.

The situation eventually reached a point where both brothers traveled to Agassa to inform the family of the older Bello’s wish to return His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, home. Hajiya Hawawu Oziohu Bello responded with a smile, affirming that her last born had become Professor Iliyasu Bello Ohiani’s responsibility, and there was no longer a place for him in the village. She provided sound reasons for them to embrace this new reality and emphasized the role that Professor Iliyasu had assumed as a father figure in the family.

Overcoming initial challenges, he eventually settled for Government Secondary School in Suleja, where he found the academic environment he sought. This marked a turning point in his journey, and he settled in, determined to complete his pursuit of quality education. In 1994, after spending just three years at the establishment, he sat for and performed exceptionally well in the SSCE.

This is the story behind that: when he sought admission into GSS, his unique situation was explained to the school administrator. Despite the challenges, he expressed a strong desire to continue learning alongside his peers who were already in form two at the time. This was a difficult request and deemed close to impossible. The principal of the school, amazed by his spirit and persistence, decided to challenge him by giving an entrance test for a class higher than his age grade to dissuade him. But to everyone’s surprise, including his elder brother and the impressed administrator, he performed outstandingly and was admitted into form three instead.

This achievement brought immense joy to his brother, who proudly walked with his shoulders raised high whenever people talked about the exceptional capabilities of the young Yahaya Bello. But when it was told to his mother she just smiled to affirm that greatness had become a new normal for her son.

Breaking barriers and setting new standards has marked His Excellency’s life, from his childhood to his successful careers as a taxman and entrepreneur, before entering politics. No wonder Hajiya Hawawu Oziohu Bello laughed at the clannish setbacks and immediate family members trying to dissuade him from contesting the 2015 Kogi State gubernatorial election. She knew it was time to break an even bigger barrier and rewrite the newest chapter of politics in Kogi State.

The 2015 experience materialized in one of the most unimaginable ways. Her loving son did not just rewrite the Kogi story this time; he became the beneficiary of a situation that had a broader impact on the contemporary democratic system practised worldwide. Since then, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has elevated politicking in Kogi State above its contemporaries in other states. However, the divides that Kogites politick along, that he fought to end when no one thought it could ever happen, haven’t yet fully made his remarkable impacts to be celebrated. Must we wait until it’s unnecessary, or should we give him his flowers now that they are due?

Contesting the 2023 APC presidential primaries was one of my highlights over the two terms because I witnessed the then 47-year-old become the first Kogite to contest in the presidential primaries of the ruling party or a major opposition. He had a firsthand experience of the bitter taste of Nigerian national politics, where nothing is assured. It took the evolution of how Kogites politick into a whole new space, and I was proud of his steadfastness. Finally, Kogi became a factor to reckon with in the power play in north-central Nigeria.

Just like His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said about his own trials on June 8, 2022, when His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello handed over his campaign office to him for use ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, “Politicking is about continuity,” and while pointing towards Mrs. Hafsat Abiola-Costello, the Director General of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Council, “The day the military surrounded the house of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola would have probably been a bad day for me, but she told me and I listened, ‘Bola, go and make sure you survive and come back to finish the fight we have started.’ She then placed a Borno-styled turban on my head, which I was able to escape with and continue our fight for democracy from the diaspora.”

As a product of both triumphs and trials, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello continues to face challenges as a trailblazer, yet he always emerges stronger. The then eleven-year-old Agassa traveller, and the history maker that Zaria built is coming back bigger and better. Thank you for all that you have given to Kogi State, and even the part of the beauty that we are yet to experience as a people.

The apex court’s affirmation of His Excellency Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo’s victory is a testament to the remarkable leadership legacy of His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello. Kogi State has never experienced such progress, and the future promises even greater advancements. Congratulations to the people’s pathfinder. Welcome to the “New Kogi State.”

*Abdul Mohammed Lawal, a public affairs analyst and media practitioner wrote from Kogi