Tinubu Departs Abuja for Official Visit to China Thursday 

Deji Elumoye in Beijing, China

President Bola Tinubu is expected to depart Abuja for an official visit to Beijing, China, on Thursday, August 29.

President Tinubu will have a brief layover in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In China, the president, according to a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, will meet with President Xi Jinping and also hold meetings with Chinese business leaders on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

President Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by top government officials.