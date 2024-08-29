Olukoya’s Wife Urges Christians to Seek Power of God

The Wife of the General Overseer Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries(MFM), Pastor (Mrs.) Folashade Olukoya, has called on Christians to become agents of change in the country by seeking the power of God.

Olukoya made this known t during a special programme with the theme: “City Changer” held at MFM Abijo, Lagos Region.

Olukoya stressed that for individuals to overcome the challenges bedevilling them, the country and the world at large, there is a need for all to turn to God, seek God, and completely surrender to God for help and mostly his power.

She explained that the only way to succeed in the present worrisome world and to cast down opposing forces turning the world upside down is to seek genuine power from God.

To experience quality and effective change as well as to be an agent of change, Olukoya admonishes all to be a friend of God with all determination to obey God and do God’s will.

She said: “To experience genuine change as well as to be a change agent, there is a need for the power of God. The power is the strength of God in you to trample on serpents and scorpions. We all need God’s undiluted power to live and succeed in this present world. However, note to receive God’s power there are prices to pay. Firstly, you must give your life to Christ genuinely.”

Speaking earlier, the Mega Regional Overseer ( MRO), MFM Abijo Mega Regional Headquarters, Pastor (Mrs) Faith Oluwamuyiwa, commended the General Overseer of MFM worldwide, Dr Daniel Olukoya and his wife for their mentorship which she said has greatly transformed lives.

Oluwamuyiwa said her life is a positive testimony of what God is doing through Dr. Olukoya and MFM at large.

She stressed that her life would have ended up in the dustbin of life if not for the God of Olukoya.

The MRO said, that with the visit of the wife of the General Overseer and her deliverance prayers, the Church, the community, the state and the world at large will continue to witness positive dramatic change.

Speaking on success stories of the Mega Region, Oluwamuyiwa said God has used MFM to save souls in the land, revealing that apart from different salvation and deliverance programmes, MFM Abijo is

Constantly paying bills, giving scholarships and cash gifts to people including members of the host community to boost their business as well as different skill acquisition programmes to lift both men and women out of poverty.

She added that the church is Constantly involved in Prison Evangelism, Food gifting, and visits to old people’s homes and homes for the rejected to win them for Christ.

Oluwamuyiwa added that that there is skill acquisition centre where people members and non members free skills such as shoe making, fashion designing, bakery and confectionary with starter packs and cash gifts to start with.