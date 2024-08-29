NSJSC Sacks Three Officials, Demotes One Other

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Judicial Service Commission (NSJSC) has dismissed three officials of the judiciary and demoted one other for alleged misconduct.

Those dismissed are: Mohammed Abubakar, Ahmed Usman and Usman Isah, while Fatima Sambo was demoted by two grade levels. Their dismissals were contained in a statement signed by the Secretary, NSJSC, Hajiya Hauwa Kulu Isah, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Minna.

According to the statement, the dismissal was as result of acts of serious misconduct in contravention of provision 58 of the Commission’s regulations.

The three dismissed staff one of them who is a traditional title holder in Nupe land, Mohammed Abubakar (Galadiman Raba Nupe) according to Hajiya Kulu Isah, “was found culpable under regulation 58 (1) (1) (111) and (v) for disobedience of lawful orders (i.e refusing to proceed on transfer and absent from duty from November 2023, till date without leave or reasonable cause).

“In his response to a query by the commission, he admitted to being a personal assistant to a traditional ruler for some years now.”

The statement read in part: “The NSJSC in the exercise of its disciplinary powers under the1999 Constitution (as amended), has at its 143rd emergency meeting held on the 22nd of August 2024, dismissed three staff and demoted one other under the provisions of Regulations 72 and 73 of the Commission’s Regulations 2018.

“The Commission found their actions highly reprehensible and a serious misconduct”

According to the statement Ahmed Usman, a senior registrar at the probate department, was indicted for gross misconduct and misappropriation. He was found to have misappropriated funds to the tune of over N600,000 by an investigating committee.

“This action contravened the provision of regulation 58 (1) (III) (V) & (VI).

“Usman Isah, a principal registrar, II attached to Magistrate Court 3, Minna, was found guilty of being absent from duty without leave or reasonable cause, under regulation 58 (1) (III). He was found to have abandoned from his duty post for over six months.

“Fatima Sambo, a senior registrar at the probate department, was found guilty of negligent conduct and misappropriation of probate funds by an investigating committee.

“The commission reiterated its resolve to apply appropriate sanctions against erring staff to safeguard the integrity of the judiciary and maintain public confidence in the system,” the statement said.