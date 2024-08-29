Navy Hands Over 72 Bags of Cannabis, Four Suspects to NDLEA

Sunday Ehigiator

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has handed over 72 bags of seized cannabis sativa weighing over 2,880 kilogrammes and four suspects to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Marine Command.

According to a statement issued by the Base Information Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, Lieutenant Hussaini Ibrahim, the seizure was made on August 25 by the NNS BEECROFT Quick Response Team, following credible intelligence on suspicious activities around Lekki Beach axis.

The suspects, identified as three Ghanaians, Godswill Zevor, Monday Kpomeja, and Gbega Agbeko; and one Beninoi, Elugbe Philip, were arrested during the operation.

In the statement, the Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Rafiu Taye Oladejo, represented by Navy Captain Mutalib Raji, stated that the operation was in line with the strategic directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, to maintain a secure maritime environment.

He said: “This was sequel to credible and actionable intelligence received by the NNS BEECROFT on suspicious activities of some criminal elements taking place around Lekki Beach axis.

“This necessitated the deployment of a Quick Response Team to the area for intensive patrol and search which resulted in the interception of 72 bags of cannabis sativa weighing over 2880 kilograms. Interestingly, the team also arrested three Ghanaians, Mr. Godswill Zevor, Mr. Monday Kpomeja, Mr. Gbega Agbeko; and a Beninoi Mr. Elugbe Philip, making it four suspects. “The effort was sequel to the Strategic Directive of Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, to maintain credible presence along Lagos waterways and adjoining creeks to ensure a safe and secured maritime environment for economic activities to thrive.

“This successful arrest of a large quantity of cannabis sativa and four suspects is testament to unrelenting efforts of NNS BEECROFT to curtailing spread and use of illicit drugs among teaming youths which negatively affect their health and threaten national security.”

Therefore, he warned perpetrators of illicit drugs to desist from criminal acts, as NNS BEECROFT will continue to pursue every criminal element within its area of operation.