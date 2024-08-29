National Lottery Trust Fund Partners  2ET Media to Combat Fake News

The National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) has partnered with 2et Media Network Ltd to premiere a movie titled “When Wolves Cry”, aimed at combating the menace of fake news. The movie, scheduled to premiere at the UN House today, Thursday August 29, highlights the side effects of fake news and its impact on society.

As part of its mandate to promote art and culture, the NLTF is leveraging the power of art to address social issues, including fake news. “When Wolves Cry” is a testament to the NLTF’s commitment to using art as a tool for social change.

In a meeting with the 2et Media Network Ltd team, led by Emmanuel Eyaba, NLTF Executive Secretary Comrade Tosin Adeyanju commended the group for their initiative, stating that the movie aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s efforts to combat misinformation.

“The movie ‘When Wolves Cry’ couldn’t have come at a better time,” Adeyanju said. “By partnering with 2et Media Network Ltd, we are supporting the administration’s efforts to promote media literacy and critical thinking.

The movie aims to educate Nigerians on how to identify and reject fake news, promoting a more informed and engaged citizenry.

The premiere is expected to be a milestone event in the fight against fake news in Nigeria.