National Lottery Trust Fund, EFCC Renew Partnership to Strengthen Lottery Industry  

The National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have renewed their partnership to strengthen the lottery industry in Nigeria.

During a visit to the EFCC headquarters, NLTF Executive Secretary, Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, thanked the anti-graft agency for recovering over N9 billion for the NLTF. He urged the EFCC to sustain its efforts in ensuring that all gaming companies remit their dues, which will enable the NLTF to achieve its mandates.

The NLTF executive secretary emphasised that timely remittances by gaming companies are crucial in enabling the NLTF to fulfil its mandate of promoting good causes and supporting national development. He noted that through the remittances, the NLTF will be able to assist President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in providing critical support for various sectors, including education, water, healthcare, sport, vulnerable Nigerians and disaster management, thereby improving the lives of Nigerians.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede congratulated the NLTF Executive Secretary on his appointment and commended the NLTF’s efforts. He assured the delegation of enhanced collaboration in debt recovery, stating that it is the EFCC’s statutory obligation to do so. Olukoyede emphasized that all recovered funds go to the relevant agencies and that the EFCC will continue to work on its mandate. He advised the executive secretary to always do the right thing because someone else will review his activities tomorrow.

The partnership aims to promote transparency and accountability in the lottery industry, ensuring that all stakeholders comply with regulations and remit their dues. This collaboration will also support the NLTF’s initiatives to contribute to national development and the spreading of Good Causes across Nigeria.