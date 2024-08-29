NACAT Condemns Rampant Arrest, Abduction of Journalists by Security Agencies

A civil society organisation, the Network against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT) has condemned in strong terms the rampant arrest and abduction of investigative journalists across the country.

It said the trend portends a drift to authoritarianism which it said undermined the core principles of democratic rule.

It said the development also violates the fundamental rights enshrined

in both the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights instruments.

“We have been watching with disdain, the alarming trend of arrests, detentions, and harassment of

investigative journalists by the Nigerian government.

“This egregious assault on press freedom not

“For the records, section 39 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria guarantees freedom of expression and

the press”, it said.

A statement issued in Abuja and signed by its Operations Manager, Stanley Ugagbe, said “Section 22 places a responsibility on the press to hold the government and the

people accountable at all times. These constitutional safeguards are vital to the health of our

democracy, and any attempt to stifle the press is an affront to the rule of law.

“More so, Nigeria is a signatory to various international treaties and conventions that recognise the

right of the press as fundamental to the existence of democracy.

The actions of the current

administration under President Bola Tinubu, however, demonstrate a blatant disregard for these

commitments”.

The statement further noted that since May of this year, at least five high-profile

investigative journalists were unlawfully arrested, detained, and subjected to intimidation and

threats by government agents.

“As an organisation that promotes human rights, we are deeply concerned that a nation like Nigeria

that is practicing democracy, is clamping down on the rights of journalists, deploying government

arsenal to suppress their voices and subjecting them to inhuman treatment.

“Disturbing records in the public domain have it that:

Daniel Ojukwu, a reporter with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), went missing on

May 1 and was later found to be detained on allegations of violating the Cybercrimes Act”, it said.

His “crime”

was uncovering the truth about a fraudulent government transaction.

“Isaac Bristol (PIDOM), a microblogger known for his investigative work, was abducted from his hotel

room in Port Harcourt by 15 plainclothes policemen on August 5 and subjected to inhuman treatment.

“Isaac told representatives of this team that the police abducted and kept him in solitary confinement

for at least six days in an anti-kidnapping unit before transferring him to a different facility”, NACAT said.

“He later

ended up in the FCID’s custody. Presently, the police are demanding two Level 16 civil servants who

own landed property worth at least N500 million in Abuja as sureties for Bristol’s bail.

“Asking for a

civil servant to he worth N500 million is an invitation to corruption by the Nigerian Police as it will

take over 100 years for a civil servant to make such money and will only have to be corrupt to make

such amount of money.

“Is the police asking civil servants to start stealing public funds before they can

stand as sureties?”, it queried.

The Civil society group stayed further that Fisayo Soyombo, the founder and Editor-in-Chief of FIJ, was detained for eight hours by the Nigeria

Police Force National Cybercrime Centre in Abuja on August 14.

He has since been required to report

bi-weekly, a clear attempt to intimidate him and curtail his journalistic activities.

It said Abdulrasheed Hammad, a freelance journalist, was threatened by the Department of State Services

(DSS) after publishing an investigative story on contaminated water in Sokoto State.

“Adejuwon Soyinka, West Africa editor for The Conversation Africa, was detained by the DSS for six

hours on August 27, following his return from the UK.

“His detention was based on the spurious claim

of irregularities with his passport, a clear tactic to intimidate him for his investigative work.

“These actions are a direct attack on the freedom of the press and a dangerous step toward

authoritarianism.

“The press plays a crucial role in uncovering the truth and holding power to account”, it said.

The statement noted that investigative journalists, in particular, are the watchdogs of society, shining a light on corruption,

injustice, and abuse of power.

“They are protected by the laws that guarantee freedom of expression in

a democracy, and any attempt to silence them is an affront to justice and human rights.

“It is even bemusing that agents of the Nigerian Government can easily track and arrest investigative

journalists, clampdown on those who air their grievances over the failed policies of the government

that have subjected the people to untold hardship but cannot track and arrest terrorists and kidnappers

who have turned the nation into a crime zone, making Nigerians to live in perpetual fear”, it said.

“Today, it

only takes the grace of God to go to the farm and return alive and even takes a higher grace to travel

on Nigerian roads and get to your destination without being kidnapped.

“NACAT demands immediate justice and accountability for these journalists especially for Isaac who

is still being held in detention. The Nigerian government must put an end to these egregious attacks on

press freedom and ensure that those responsible for these violations are held accountable”, the group said.

“We are

troubled that if these actions continue, Nigeria risks degenerating into a lawless society where

journalists are silenced or simply disappear for doing their job.

“This is not the Nigeria we want or

deserve.

We are startled that President Bola Tinubu who has had a taste of a repressive government and was

forced into exile by the late General Sani Abacha’s military junta, has now turned around to become

an oppressor of the Nigerian people.

“We urged the President to rescind on this trajectory and keep to

his words to promote the rule of law, adhere to the principles of separation of powers, and tolerate

dissenting views within the ambit of the laws of Nigeria”, it said.

NACAT, therefore, called on “all Nigerians and the international community to stand with us in defending press freedom.

“We seek an open society where citizens can express themselves freely, have access to unclassified

information, and where the government is fully accountable to the people. These are the minimum

requirements of the new society we seek, and we will not rest until they are achieved”, it said.