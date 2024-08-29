LASAA MD Unveils Transformative Plans for Out-of-Home Practitioners

•Agency moves to enhance outdoor advertising landscape

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has streamlined processes for obtaining necessary approvals, introduced transparent regulations and launched compliance campaigns.

Managing Director, LASAA, Mr. Fatiu Akiolu, disclosed this yesterday at a media parley with journalists in Lagos.

He noted that over the past year, the agency had undertaken several initiatives aimed at creating a more favourable enabling environment for out-of-home (OOH) practitioners.

“Our goal is to ensure that all stakeholders—advertisers, agencies, and the public—benefit from a more organised and visually appealing advertising landscape,” Akiolu stated.

Highlighting the agency’s commitment to sustainable practices, the LASAA boss noted that the agency’s efforts extend beyond visual impact.

“We are focused on fostering business practices that contribute to economic growth while ensuring public safety and environmental harmony,” he added.

The agency has also embraced digital technologies to enhance its operations, enabling better decision-making and more impactful advertising outcomes. Akiolu, outlined key achievements under his leadership, including a thorough review of LASAA’s regulatory framework, which has led to more efficient signage registration and enforcement processes.

In a significant move to regularise advertising practices, LASAA recently launched an amnesty programme for unregistered signages, allowing businesses to register without penalties. This initiative saw substantial participation, reflecting LASAA’s dedication to fostering a compliant advertising environment.

“This has led to the resolution of conflicts, better compliance with regulations and the overall improvement of the advertising environment in Lagos,” the LASAA boss explained.

Akiolu emphasised the importance of continuous stakeholder engagement, which has been instrumental in resolving conflicts and improving compliance with regulations.

“Our collaboration with OAAN and other industry stakeholders will remain a cornerstone of our efforts to drive innovation, enhance business practices, and create lasting value for all,” he said.

He also discussed LASAA’s strategic plans for the future, which include expanding digital infrastructure and introducing new initiatives to enhance the OOH advertising experience.

Akiolu outlined key milestones achieved by LASAA under his leadership to include overseeing a comprehensive review and enhancement of LASAA’s regulatory framework through the introduction of more streamlined and transparent processes for signage registration, renewal and enforcement.

The revised guidelines aim to balance the need for public safety and aesthetics with the growth and innovation of the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry.

He said LASAA has invested in the development and deployment of digital platforms that facilitate more efficient management and monitoring of outdoor advertisements.

According to him, the platforms allow for real-time tracking of compliance, easier access to permits and more accurate data collection, ensuring that the agency’s operations are both efficient and transparent.

The agency has also made significant strides in increasing revenue generation through more efficient processes and the introduction of innovative advertising solutions. These efforts he said, have not only bolstered LASAA’s financial standing but also contributed to the broader economic development of Lagos State.

The event served as a vital platform for open dialogue and provided a comprehensive update on LASAA’s initiatives since Akiolu’s appointment.