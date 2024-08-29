  • Thursday, 29th August, 2024

Kyari Reassures on Food Security Amid Devastating Flooding of Farmlands

James Emejo in Abuja

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has sympathised with thousands of farmers whose farms were destroyed by floods which ravaged parts of the country.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) recently indicated that over a thousand hectares of farmlands were damaged with over 40,000 people displaced by the flooding in parts of the country.

The minister described the development as worrisome as this would negatively impact on the social and economic well-being of smallholder farmers in rural areas.

In a statement, Kyari said, “As we witness the devastation caused by the recent flooding in our agricultural heartlands, my thoughts turn to the hardworking farmers whose livelihoods have been swept away by the unforgiving forces of nature.”

“The impact of this will be felt on the anticipated harvest this year, though we are hopeful it will have minimal effect on national food security.”

He further empathised with farmers who lost their crops as a result of a dry spell that lasted for weeks in some states in the North-Central, North-East, and parts of the North-West, and South-West.

Kyari said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has encouraged us to  invest in technologies and practices that empower our farmers to adapt to a changing climate and safeguard their livelihoods against unpredictable weather patterns.”

He said by embracing smart agriculture and harnessing the potential of early maturing seeds, the country can pave the way for a more sustainable and secure future for the agricultural sector.

The minister, however, noted that the government will give emphasis on the 2024/2025 dry season farming to cover for the losses recorded as a result of the flood.

He said his ministry and that of water resources and sanitation were collaborating towards improving areas under cultivation during dry season farming.

He said, “We have constituted a committee already between the staff of the two ministries and key players working on ways to achieve the objectives of increasing food production through dry season farming.”

He urged all citizens to join hands in solidarity with the farmers, states, and local governments to offer more support and resources to those who toil tirelessly to feed the nation.

“Together, we will weather this storm, and together, we will emerge stronger, united in our commitment to stand with our farmers today and always,” he said.

