Ilorin Emir Confers Sardauna of Ilorin Title on Kwara Gov

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Traditional Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has conferred the title of Sardauna of Ilorin on the state governor and Chairman, Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The emir however said that the conferment of the title on AbdulRazaq was a compensation for his love for and investment in the culture and tradition of Nigeria’s southernmost Emirate.

The conferment of the title also makes the governor the second Sardauna of the ancient town following the death of Alhaji Umaru Saro.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in Ilorin on Thursday, the emir commended Abdulrazaq for his leadership qualities and his efforts to promote the interest of the community, including his unmatched support for the Durbar.

The emir also commended the governor for his excellent leadership role in the state and at the national level as NGF chairman.

He said: “I am convinced that Governor AbdulRazaq is not only popular, but he also believes in and promotes our tradition and custom.

“He (governor) made sure he participated actively in the annual Ilorin Grand Durbar. So he deserves the honour of a chieftaincy title to do more.

“For this reason and by my prerogative power, I confer on you the Sardauna of Ilorin from today.”

According to the monarch, “In our long-standing practices, one of the prominent qualities we always consider before conferring chieftaincy titles is popularity.

“We usually consider whether or not such a person is famous within his immediate community and beyond.

“From all indications, Governor AbdulRazaq is popular both at home and abroad, and widely celebrated, to the extent of being chosen as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.”

The emir described AbdulRazaq as a lover and promoter of peace, an attribute he noted is responsible for the governor’s continued progress.

“Let us be thankful to God that we are gifted this kind of governor. Despite all forms of security challenges across the country, Kwara has been relatively peaceful.

“We must give credit to the God Almighty who accepts our prayers, and to the governor for encouraging peace.

“That is why he has been progressive and he will continue to progress,” he added.

Responding, AbdulRazaq thanked the emir for the traditional title, which he said is an encouragement to do more for the community and the people.

He said: “On the conferment of the Sardauna of Ilorin title, it is said that it is not an ordinary title, going by the antecedents of those who have occupied the position across Nigeria.

“We are truly grateful and this encourages us to do more for our communities. Thank you very much indeed, Your Royal Highness.”

The governor commended the emir and other traditional rulers for maintaining peace and stability in their domains, saying the Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum believes that constitutional roles be given to the traditional rulers in the country.

“Today’s visit was to thank the traditional council personalised by his Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin, and to also thank him for the peace we enjoy during the protest across Nigeria,” the governor said