Gov Lawal Flags off Construction of 11.65km Road Linking Two Zamfara LGAs

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, says ongoing road projects across the state are evidence of his administration’s dedication to enhancing the transportation system by linking towns and villages with access roads.
The Governor spoke at the flag off of construction of 11.65- kilometre link roads of Rawayya, Furfuri and Kurya Madaro towns in Bungudu and Kauran Namoda Local Government Areas.
A statement on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, put the cost of the job at N6.6 billion and to be completed within 12 months.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor said, “the near absence of rural infrastructure has severely affected farming and local business activities and hinders the social well-being of rural dwellers.
“This project is a testament to our administration’s commitment to improving our transportation system by connecting our towns and villages with access roads.
“It aligns with our infrastructural development agenda which aims to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and also address our security challenges.
“We consider building urban and rural infrastructure a development imperative in our desire to create a robust foundation for sustainable development and economic growth across all sectors.
“I would like to use this opportunity to reassure you of the unwavering commitment of my administration to sustaining our current efforts to advance our state in all facets of human life.
“This has been my mission in aspiring to lead our state, a responsibility that Allah, in His wisdom, has bestowed upon me.
“It is my pleasure to flag off the construction of 11.65 km of roads in the towns of Rawayya, Furfuri, and Kurya Madaro.”

