From Lagos to Washington: Teni, a Rising Star in Business, Strategy, Law

Oluwateniola (Teni) Akeju is an accomplished professional whose career seamlessly blends legal expertise with strategic business insight.

A recent MBA graduate from Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business, Teni has already made a mark as a leader, recognized for her academic and professional achievements.

Teni’s academic journey is marked by numerous accolades, including the Cornell University Graduate Global Citizen Award, which underscores her commitment to global perspectives and inclusivity.

She was also honoured as a Forte Fellow and Big Red Tech Commercialisation Fellow, reflecting her strengths in emerging markets and innovation strategy.

With a solid foundation in law from the University of Lagos, where she graduated with a Second Class Upper Division, Teni’s academic record demonstrates a commitment to excellence and hard work.

Professionally, Teni has held key roles across various industries, including consulting, product management, and legal advisory, consistently contributing to growth and efficiency in these fields. Her work is characterized by a deep understanding of complex business landscapes and a focus on inclusive growth strategies.

Notably, Teni has been involved with prominent global organisations where she has played a pivotal role in driving business strategies and legal initiatives that align with broader organizational goals.

Her leadership during her academic and professional career is further emphasised by her engagement in non-profit organisations, where she has actively contributed to projects aimed at social impact.

Teni’s passion for the sports, media, and entertainment industries is reflected in her involvement in initiatives aimed at fostering growth and innovation within these sectors.

Beyond her professional achievements, Teni is deeply committed to initiatives that foster development in the sports industry, particularly in Nigeria. Her engagement in this sector reflects her broader commitment to societal impact and using her skills to drive positive change.

Oluwateniola (Teni) Akeju’s journey —from Lagos to Cornell, and now to Washington, DC—is a testament to her vision, determination, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

As she continues to build on her impressive foundation, Teni remains focused on leveraging her unique blend of legal and business expertise to create meaningful change. Her story serves as an inspiration, demonstrating what can be achieved through hard work and a clear sense of purpose.