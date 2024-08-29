From Engineering to the Stage: Ret-Qut’s Unique Blend of Music and Science

Patience Walter Andem, known to the world as Ret-Qut, is a creative powerhouse blending the worlds of engineering and music with a rare finesse. Hails from Cross-River state and Born into a musically vibrant family of 14 where chorale songs filled their home and church, Ret-Qut’s passion for music was kindled by love from an early age.

Despite her introverted nature, her siblings lovingly refer to her as an enigma, marveling at her bold pursuit of music. Her journey is a testament to her evolution into a strong, independent, and seasoned engineer and project manager. Ret-Qut has navigated the construction industry with remarkable competence, leaving a trail of impactful projects in her wake.

Music, for Ret-Qut, is the purest melody, akin to a birdsong that keeps us truly human. Her dynamic entry into the music industry is driven by a heartfelt mission: to share her message of love. Through her music, she aims to connect with souls, spreading love, the essential force that sustains us. She is inspired by musical lyrics and music approach of Tuface Idibia, Burna- boy, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade to mention a few. She has graced the stage at Hard Rock Cafe where she gave an electrifying performance, Muri Okunola Park and her biggest stage was performing at the Star new year count down in 2017 along side several other Artiste.

Ret-Qut’s story is one of blending art and science, a testament to her intelligence, warmth, and undeniable talent. Her journey is just beginning, and she invites you to experience the love and humanity in her music.