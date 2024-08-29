‘Babalola’ Defections a Gain, Not a Loss for Osun PDP’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The immediate-past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, has stated that the recent exit of Mr. Peter Babalola from the party in the state is rather a good omen for the party rather than a loss.

In a statement personally signed by him, Adekunle described the constant anti-party activities of Babalola during his time in office as obvious but he decided to tolerate it in order to achieve the desired goals.

He also referred to him as a political lightweight who has no genuine political followership that can disrupt the party chances at the poll.

According to him, “Based on his antecedent, while I was the party chairman, I have known for a long time in the buildup to last general election and gubernatorial election that he was not working for the party, but I had to tolerate him throughout my stay in the office.

“He pointedly and obviously worked against our candidate then, Dr. Lere Oyewumi, which was a glaring case of anti-party act but I chose to look away because he was a political lightweight that has no followers and couldn’t have caused any damage at the poll for our candidates.

“Thank God, he has once again demonstrated that, so let me congratulate the members of our party, from the ward, local government, federal constituencies, senatorial districts and the state at large that a political parasite has finally left the party.

“I wish to add that the party is not diminished by any way, rather, the political virus that would have corrupted other loyal party members have been dealt a devastating blow.

“Our commitment and ideals to help Governor Ademola Adeleke to realised his mission and vision of totally transforming Osun State is sacrosanct.”