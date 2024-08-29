Atanda Musa Reaffirms Commitment to T’tennis Devt

. Hussein, Musa claim cadet titles

Following the success of the inaugural National Cadet Invitational Championships, former Commonwealth and African champion Atanda Musa has reaffirmed his commitment to revitalizing table tennis in Nigeria.

Musa, who bankrolled the two-day national cadet tournament, expressed satisfaction with the quality of play displayed by the participants. He pledged to make this tournament an annual event on the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) calendar.

The top 16 boys and 16 girls from the 5th Efunkoya Cadet Championships were invited to the maiden Atanda Musa Invitational Championships, hosted by the Lagos Country Club.

The finals were attended by former table tennis stars, including two-time African champion Kasali Lasisi and Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho.

An enthusiastic Musa stated, “I am impressed with the competition because the players showcased exceptional talent. They need further development to compete favourably with their international counterparts. This is my way of giving back to society, and I urge my former colleagues to join me in reviving the sport that shaped our lives. We cannot ignore the call to elevate table tennis in the country. I promise this tournament will become an annual event to unearth and support new talents, aiding the NTTF in their efforts.”

Omotosho praised Musa for his initiative, expressing optimism that such efforts would help find immediate replacements for the aging players in the national teams.

Meanwhile, Faruq Hussein of Kwara State demonstrated why he remains the top cadet boys’ champion in the country. Just three days after claiming the Efunkoya title, the teenager added the Atanda Musa Cadet title to his accolades. Hussein rallied from behind to defeat Abdulahamid Adebayo of Lagos 3-1 (4-11, 13-11, 11-3, 12-10). In the girls’ category, Khadijat Musa of Osun worked hard to beat Funmilayo Ojo of Ondo 3-1, emerging as the champion.