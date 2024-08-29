Asamani: Project Management Central to Africa’s Greatness

Managing Director, Project Management Institute, sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, speaks on Project Management Job Trends 2024 Report and its relevance to Africa’s growth. Raheem Akingbolu presents the excerpts

Kindly give us an overview of the current state of project management in Africa?

Project management in Africa is in an exciting position. We are seeing rapid growth across various sectors, from infrastructure and energy to technology and agriculture. What is particularly encouraging is the increasing recognition of the value that professional project management brings to these initiatives. African nations are realizing that to achieve their development goals and visions for the future, they need skilled project managers who can effectively plan, execute, and deliver complex projects.

At the same time, we are facing unique challenges. The continent’s diverse economic landscape means that project management practices must often be adapted to local contexts. We also see a growing demand for project managers who can navigate the complexities of sustainability, digital transformation, and cross-border collaborations. PMI empowers communities across Africa by offering gold-standard certifications like PMP, PMI-CP, and CAPM, along with training and networking opportunities to strengthen the project management community.

In line with Africa’s energy reform and its potential for job creation, is there no opportunity that technology could risk the number of people needed in the sector?

When we consider Africa’s energy reform, it’s crucial to recognize its dual significance: not only does it address the environmental impact of fossil fuels, but it also confronts the challenge of finite resources. Fossil fuels are non-renewable, and although their depletion might be far in the future, it’s a reality we must prepare for.

Globally, the energy transition is vital for sustainability, affecting both the planet and humanity. In Africa, this transition is paramount due to existing energy shortages. While many African countries have made strides in increasing energy supply, demand continues to outpace availability. This necessitates closing the energy gap and focusing on renewable energy.

Several African nations are at the forefront of this shift. Senegal, an unlikely renewable energy hotspot, with oil and gas driving its forecasted 8.8 per cent GDP growth in 2024, aims to generate as much as 40% clean energy by 2030. Ghana’s $2 billion Ada Foah project is set to produce 1,000 megawatts of power by capturing tidal wave energy in the Gulf of Guinea. Even oil-rich Nigeria is calling for renewables to meet 60 per cent of the country’s energy demands by 2050. In South Africa, some 66GW of wind and solar projects are at various stages of development, with 18GW at an advanced stage.

These efforts present substantial opportunities for job creation. Across Africa, project managers are already playing a key role in these developments. However, the shift to renewable energy requires not only the creation of new jobs but also the retraining of professionals within the energy sector to ensure they possess the necessary skills in sustainability and renewable energy. Thus, the energy transition in Africa is not only about meeting energy demands but also about creating and transforming jobs through the adoption of innovative technologies.

What can you say about clean jobs outpacing those in the fossil fuels?

The statement that clean jobs are outpacing those in the fossil fuel sector marks a significant shift in the global energy landscape. Traditionally dominated by fossil fuels, the energy sector is now transitioning rapidly towards clean energy, driven by urgent post-pandemic measures and unprecedented financial support from governments. Over the past two years, clean energy investment has surged by 40%, creating a robust demand for workers in clean sectors. According to the 2023 World Energy Employment Report, clean energy jobs have risen to 35 million globally, surpassing fossil fuel employment, which has remained stagnant at 32 million jobs.

This growth in clean energy employment is not just a short-term trend but reflects a broader shift towards sustainability. Many of these new jobs are in construction and manufacturing, sectors that have seen significant expansion as the world moves towards a greener economy. Looking ahead, the demand for skilled professionals in the clean energy sector will only intensify, especially in regions like Africa, which needs to double its energy investment to achieve its development goals by 2030. Cultivating a certified pool of project professionals, particularly in project management, should be a strategic priority for regions aiming for energy sufficiency. As modern technologies continue to reshape the construction industry and the broader energy sector, focusing on building a skilled and certified workforce will be crucial for driving successful outcomes in the global energy transition.

Sub-Saharan Africa has the fastest growing regions in the gaming industry. How is this creating jobs, looking at the scenarios in South Africa and Kenya?

Sub-Saharan Africa is experiencing rapid growth in the gaming industry, driven by a significant uptick in smartphone adoption, which is expected to reach 87 per cent by 2030. With a young population averaging about 19 years old, the gaming community in Africa has more than doubled to nearly 200 million in just five years. This surge in interest has positioned the region as one of the fastest-growing markets in the global gaming industry, projected to surpass $1 billion in 2024.

South Africa and Kenya are leading this charge, emerging as key players in the region’s gaming landscape. South Africa, in particular, stands out with an average revenue per user of up to $25 per year and accounted for approximately $266 million in video game spending last year. Although smaller in scale, Kenya is also seeing substantial growth, with increasing investment from venture capital firms like Bitkraft and Sony, further fuelling the sector’s expansion.

This booming industry is not just a source of entertainment but a significant driver of job creation across the continent. The gaming sector is creating new job opportunities, particularly in programming, design, and project management. Structured project management methodologies, such as Agile or Scrum, are increasingly important in managing complex tasks, resources, and timelines to develop successful video games. As the global gaming market is projected to reach over $500 billion by 2025, the role of skilled project managers will be critical in sustaining and advancing the interactive entertainment sector in Africa.

What are the job-creating sectors to watch in Africa, especially as it relates to tech, mining, renewables, and the expected impact?

Looking at the job-creating sectors in Africa, one can say that several industries stand out, notably technology, mining, and renewables. The technology sector, including the rapidly growing gaming industry, is creating significant new employment opportunities across the continent. Similarly, the renewable energy sector is booming due to the global shift from fossil fuels to clean energy. This transition requires upskilling existing professionals in sustainability and creating new roles that demand specialised skills, leading to substantial job creation.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could be a game-changer for the continent. Intra-African trade accounts for only about 14 per cent of total trade, significantly lower than other regions like Europe or North America. To make AfCFTA work effectively, there is a critical need to develop infrastructure—such as power, transport, and communication networks—to facilitate seamless trade and economic integration across the continent. This infrastructure development will, in turn, create jobs and drive economic growth.

Moreover, as sectors like technology and renewables benefit from AfCFTA, there will be an increased demand for competent project managers to deliver these projects efficiently and effectively. According to PMI’s Talent Gap Report, the world will need over 25 million project managers by the end of the decade, with Sub-Saharan Africa seeing the highest demand.

GenAl has contributed to the increased productivity and effectiveness of project managers according to the ‘First Movers’ Advantage. Can you speak on the the immediate benefits of adopting Generative AI for Project Management report?

GenAI has significantly contributed to project managers’ increased productivity and effectiveness in several keyways. Firstly, automation of routine tasks is a standout benefit. GenAI tools automate many administrative and repetitive tasks that typically consume a project manager’s time. By managing these duties, GenAI allows project managers to focus on more complex and strategic activities, enhancing their overall effectiveness and freeing up valuable time for decision-making and problem-solving.

In addition to automation, GenAI has greatly improved project planning. These AI tools can analyze vast amounts of data quickly and accurately, leading to more efficient and precise planning. This capability helps forecast potential issues, optimize resource allocation, and maintain project schedules and budgets. The result is a more streamlined planning process, reducing the likelihood of delays and cost overruns.

Another critical area where GenAI has made an impact is stakeholder management. GenAI tools can assist in identifying and analysing stakeholder needs and interests, helping project managers craft more robust stakeholder engagement strategies. By providing data-driven insights, GenAI enables project managers to align stakeholder expectations with project goals better, ultimately leading to more successful project outcomes. Overall, GenAI has transformed how project managers operate, enabling them to work more efficiently, make better decisions, and manage projects more precisely.

The PMI Job Trends 2024 report mentions ‘power skills’ being strengthened by GenAl. Can you provide examples of how GenAl is boosting collaboration and creativity among high adopters?

The report highlights how GenAI is significantly enhancing essential ‘power skills’ among trailblazers (high adopters of GenAI), particularly in collaboration and creativity. It also improves team communication by offering capabilities like real-time note-taking and summarising discussions, ensuring all members understand project updates and changes.

In terms of boosting creativity, GenAI generates diverse ideas and solutions by drawing on extensive data sets, which can introduce innovative approaches that might not be immediately apparent. Furthermore, GenAI can provide cross-industry insights, fostering unique, creative solutions by applying lessons and ideas from various sectors. These enhancements in collaboration and creativity improve productivity and problem-solving and give Trailblazers a distinct competitive advantage, paving the way for these skills to become indispensable in modern project management practices.

How important is prompt engineering in leveraging the full potential of GenAl, and what steps are being taken to master the skill?

Prompt engineering is crucial in leveraging GenAI’s full potential as it directly affects the effectiveness and accuracy of the AI’s outputs. Prompt engineering involves crafting inputs (or ‘prompts’) that guide the AI to produce the desired outputs. This skill is essential because even the most advanced AI models depend heavily on the quality and specificity of their input to generate helpful and contextually appropriate responses.

Recognising the importance of prompt engineering, organisations are taking several steps to master this skill among their teams. Firstly, they are incorporating specific training modules focused on teaching the art and science of prompt engineering. These training sessions often include hands-on exercises that allow employees to experiment with different types of prompts, understand the nuances of language models, and see firsthand how variations in prompts can lead to vastly different outcomes.

Additionally, organisations are creating guidelines and best practices for prompt engineering. These resources help standardise approaches across teams, ensuring all users have a reference point for developing effective prompts. This standardisation helps maintain a consistent quality of outputs across different projects and departments.