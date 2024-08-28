You’re a True Statesman, Senator Natasha Hails Wada at 74

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Representative of the Kogi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has described a former governor of the state, Idris Wada, as a true statesman.

Akpoti-Uduaghan stated this in a congratulatory message she sent to the former governor on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

She praised Wada’s dedication to public service and his contributions to the development of the state.

She wished him good health, wisdom, and many more years of service to the nation.

Akpoti-Uduaghan wrote: “”Happy 74th birthday to a true statesman and dedicated public servant! May this special day bring you joy, peace, and celebration.

“Your unwavering commitment to the development of Kogi and Nigeria as a whole is truly inspiring. As you mark this milestone, I wish you continued good health, wisdom, and many more years of service to our nation.

“May your life be filled with love, laughter, and the knowledge that your contributions have made a lasting impact.” Wada, born on August 26, 1950, in Dekina, served as Kogi State’s governor from 2012 to 2016.