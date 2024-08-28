Troops Nab Suspected Killers of Taraba Monarch

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo





Troops of 6 Brigade, Sector 3, Operation WHIRL STROKE have arrested the suspected killers of the traditional ruler of Chanchanji in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, HRH Tanimu Kunbiya.

The traditional ruler was killed along with his son, Yusuf Kunbiya at Jankindo village on the 19th of July while returning from a burial ceremony in Takum.

The suspect, Mela Selim, was arrested on August 21 by troops in conjunction with other security agencies, who have been on his trail since the killing of the traditional ruler.

According to a press release by the acting Assistant Director, Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Captain Olubodunde Oni, Selim, said to be a kingpin of a militia group, was undergoing interrogation while efforts were being intensified to arrest other members of his criminal gang.

Aside from Selim, according to the release, troops also arrested a suspected kidnapper, David Musa, believed to be working with a kidnap kingpin, Ephraim, also known as ‘skin the body’.

In another operation carried out by troops on 20 August 2024, two suspected gunrunners identified as James Nuhu and Dan-Asabe Ango were arrested in Wukari Local Government Area of the State.

During interrogation, both suspects were said to have confessed to be involved in series of crimes within Wukari and environs while they also mentioned one Ibrahim Philemon as the armourer, who kept the weapons and proceeds of the criminal syndicate.

Philemon was later arrested in his house by troops in a follow-up operation while items including a safe cabinet containing large quantity of 7.62 millimeters ammunition and assorted weapons were recovered.

In the sane vein, 7 suspects, who were said to have been involved in kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities were arrested by troops of the Brigade, in conjunction with other security agencies, who acted on intelligence on movement of suspected terrorists along Chikai-Bantaji Market road in Wukari Local Government Area.

The seven suspects were also said to have confessed to being in possession of illegal firearms, which they used in perpetrating their crimes while another terrorist kingpin and arms trafficker named Isyaka Yusuf was also arrested at Bantaki market.

Similarly, two suspects, identified as Muhammad Usman and Abdulgadir Sule, who were found in possession of 13 mobile phones, 3 motorcycles and the sum of forty-seven thousand, one hundred and fifty naira (N47,150) were arrested by troops along Wukari-Ibi Road in the Wukari Local Government Area and they’re currently undergoing investigation.

Furthermore, Combined troops of the Brigade and other security agencies received intelligence on the movement of two members of the Konyo-led militias along Takum-Katsina Ala road in Takum Local Government Area and mobilised to the location where they conducted covert operation which led to the arrest of two suspects, Fidelis Nyitar and Isaiah Ioraa.

According to the press release, preliminary investigation of the suspects showed that they were enroute to Takum to procure logistics items for the militia cells hibernating between Dogon Gawa in Takum Local Government Area and Tor Donga in Benue state.

Likewise troops, alongside members of Vigilante, while on patrol at Lissam in Kuruku and Kwesati communities in Ussa LGA State survived an ambush attack by terrorists along their axis of advance.

The troops charged through the ambush and decimated the terrorists forcing them to flee into the bushes in disarray while one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine, one locally fabricated gun and 2 motorcycles were recovered from their hideout.

The Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, commended and appreciated the people of Taraba or supporting the military and security agencies with credible intelligence that led to the successes recorded in its area of operations just as he urged them not to relent in providing further support that will aid the military to rid the state of crime and insecurity.