Research: Pro-Chancellor Calls for Town/Gown Synergy

Funmi Ogundare

The Chairman, Governing Council/Pro-Chancellor of Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State, Prof. Iysa Ade Bello has stressed the need to bridge the gap between the academia and society, by ensuring that research and teaching focus on pressing issues confronting the country.

Prof. Bello, who said this recently, at the inaugural meeting of the newly constituted council, explained that higher institutions should not merely be repositories of knowledge, but catalysts of transformation.

He also called for the creation of an environment that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship, saying that students must be equipped to not only consume knowledge but to also endeavour to create same.

Expressing optimism about achieving such goal, he said, “I look forward to working with my team to provide that leadership that will inspire a committed and collaborative community. Faculty, staff and students must work in synergy. We must create an inclusive environment where diversity of thought is celebrated and where everyone feels empowered to contribute.

“I envision a university where teaching and research are seamlessly integrated; a university that is a beacon of hope, a catalyst for change, and a source of pride for our nation.”

The chairman also stressed the need for investment in cutting-edge research, and the development of digital literacy skills among students, adding that the university must be seen to heavily subscribe to digital revolution.

“The world is evolving at an exponential pace. Technological advancements, globalisation, and societal shifts are reshaping every facet of human existence. To remain competitive, we must adapt, innovate and lead.

“Technology is the driving force of the 21st century. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data are transforming industries and societies.”

Bello stated that the university

must be a hub for agricultural research, development, and extension services in line with the aspirations of the nation’s current leadership.

“Agriculture, the backbone of our economy, presents an immense opportunity. We must cultivate the next generation of agricultural scientists, entrepreneurs, and policymakers who can drive food security, rural development, and economic growth.

“Our university must be at the vanguard of this transformation. With our team, Federal University of Wukari is destined for ceaseless ascent by God’s grace,” he stressed.

The pro-chancellor noted that the institution should be a sanctuary for intellectual discourse, where diverse perspectives converge to forge solutions, as the effort will go a long way in enhancing development and also inspiring internal and external stakeholders.

“Conflict, a persistent shadow over our nation, also demands the attention of our universities. By understanding the root causes of conflict, we can equip our students with the knowledge and skills to be agents of peace and reconciliation. This university deserves to be a living, breathing organism, deeply rooted in the challenges and aspirations of our people.”