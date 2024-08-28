Oyebanji Installs Olu of Iyemero, Pledges to Tackle Trans-border Criminals

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has expressed his administration resolute commitment to wage relentless wars against kidnappers, bandits and marauding herders terrorising the state at border posts, to safeguard the lives of the residents.

Oyebanji said his government had fortified the border towns in partnership with conventional security networks, who were synergising with the natives and local hunters to ward off trans-border criminals from Ekiti State.

In a bid to ensure development trickles to the grassroots, the governor promised to deploy the instrumentality of the Ekiti State Chiefs Law to ensure speedy and timely installation of traditional rulers, where there are vacancies.

Oyebanji made the pledges in Iyemero Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area, yesterday while presenting the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to the new Olu of Iyemero, Oba Bayo Akinsanmi Ayeni, from Onitedo Royal Dynasty.

The stool became vacant following the demise of Oba Ebenezer Agboola Ogungbemi of Ilisa Ruling House on April 23, 2021, after which Prince Akinsanmi Ayeni was selected through a keenly contested selection process.

Rejoicing with the community, Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, urged the monarch to be accommodating, and embrace the spirit of honesty, fairness and equity in dealing with the people.

On the occasional trans-border criminalities being witnessed in some sections of the state, Governor Oyebanji said relevant actions were being taken to make the towns in the border areas safe and prosperous, including Iyemero Ekiti.

According to him, “I will continue to work with you to make this town prosperous. My government won’t tolerate criminalities, especially those moving in and out of the state. We are determined to tame them and we shall do just that.”

The governor appealed to the monarch to work with the elite, youths, women and other critical stakeholders to make his reign peaceful and progressive in all facets.

“Our mission is to ensure that no town is left without a king because of development. The regent shouldn’t be allowed to keep long on the throne. It is not in the best interest of any town.

“Try and cooperate with the new king. Don’t give him problem. He is now your head, respect him and when you do these, I expect Kabiyesi to be fair to all of you so that this community can develop faster,” he stated.

The state Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Home Affairs, Hon. Ojo Atobioke, added that the selection of Oba Ayeni was approved by the state government on July 30, 2024, after emerging through a transparent and open contest.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Ayeni, a respectable diplomat, saluted Governor Oyebanji for acceding to the request for the imperative of installing a new Olu of Iyemero, commending the former occupants of the coveted royal seat for their surfeit of contributions to the community.

The traditional ruler promised to unite the people and pursue peace to bring radical development to the border town, calling on other contenders to join him in the task of ushering in a revolution that will reset the town on the path of steady progress.