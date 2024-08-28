Noones Empowers African Crypto Investors with Training on Opportunities, Cybersecurity



Esther Oluku

In a significant move to redefine cryptocurrency trading in Africa, Noones, a pioneering digital platform, hosted a groundbreaking conference in Lagos focused on equipping investors with the skills to tap into untapped industry opportunities while strengthening their cybersecurity defence. The event, drawing a diverse audience from Nigeria and Ghana, underscores Noones’ commitment to democratising financial empowerment across the continent.

As the cryptocurrency market rapidly expands, so do the associated risks and opportunities. Noones seized this moment to bridge the gap by providing attendees with insights into alternative income streams that could enhance their financial portfolios. The conference spotlighted lucrative avenues such as earning commissions through processing local and international payments, facilitating airtime and utility subscriptions, and engaging in affiliate partnership programs. These strategies are tailored to help investors diversify their income sources and achieve greater financial stability.

A central focus of the discussions was the critical issue of cybersecurity, a growing concern in the fast-evolving world of digital currency trading. Noones took the opportunity to educate participants on safeguarding their capital against sophisticated scams. The platform’s experts offered practical advice on securing trading accounts, identifying potential threats, and staying informed through reliable communication channels.

The event also served as a community-building initiative, bringing together seasoned traders, newcomers, and influencers to foster a collaborative environment.

“This event is about coming together as a community whether you’re new to the crypto space or a seasoned player. We are here to learn, grow, and support each other,” said a Noones spokesperson. This focus on community highlights Noones’ vision of creating a financially empowered network across Africa, connected through over 140 payment channels enabled by blockchain technology.

Noones’ dedication to financial inclusion was further emphasised by its use of extensive communication channels, including its website, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, to educate new traders and build trust within its expanding community. Influencers like Ghanaian forex trader Ms. Lamidi Sikira, former Big Brother Naija housemate Cross Okonkwo, and Nigerian journalist Suleiman Adebayo played key roles in inspiring and guiding the next generation of crypto investors.

Through education, community engagement, and innovative technology, Noones aims to transform the financial futures of individuals across Africa. The platform’s ambitious vision is clear: to build a continent-wide community of financially empowered individuals who can confidently and securely navigate the complex world of digital currencies.