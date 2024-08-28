NEDC, NPC Collaborate to Tackle Poverty, Out-of-School Children in North East

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The North East Development Commission (NEDC) and the National Population Commission (NPC) have resolved to work together to address issues of poverty, out-of-school children, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), inadequate infrastructures, climate change and environmental vulnerability.

The agencies made this known on Tuesday in Abuja when the Chairman of NPC, Hon. Nasir Kwarra, led a delegation to the NEDC office in Abuja.

The agencies also resolved to develop comprehensive geospatial maps of the North East that highlight population density, infrastructure, and resource distribution.

The Managing Director/CEO of North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Alkali on Monday said NPC is a good source of data, adding that collaborating with them would ensure NEDC works efficiently in the delivery of its mandate.

He stressed that plans have been concluded for the provision of a free health insurance scheme for vulnerable households and individuals affected by insurgency across the North-East region of the country.

He was of the opinion that the initiative would go a long way to support families in the region who were victims of the Boko Haram insurgency activities.

Earlier, Kwarra stressed that NPC has data and other necessary information that NEDC could leverage to deliver services and programmes to the people in the Northeast region.

He said: “Our decision to visit NEDC is germane as a body charged with the responsibility to generate data for socio-economic and demographic activities in the country, we are obligated to share experiences with your commission.

“These experiences are important to planning and execution of development programmes. Right now, the NPC is on a nationwide campaign for birth registration. And as for the conduct of population census, we are on top of the game.

“We have geo-spatial data of the country on roads, streets, communications masts, bodies of waters and demographic mappings on houses, and communities. This information will go a long way to assist your commission to deliver on its mandate.

“There is urgent need to address issues of poverty, out of school children, girl child education, internally displaced persons, inadequate infrastructures, climate change and environmental vulnerability.

“The NPC has data and other necessary information that your commission could leverage to deliver services and programmes to the people in the Northeast region.

“We are also preparing to organise a regional summit on out-of-school children and the Almajiris question. We hope to bring in the Northeast governors, the Ulamas and other religious leaders to address the challenges. I believe that these are practical ways we can address the problems”.

Making a presentation on behalf of NPC, Aisha Abdulaziz said one of the areas of collaboration between both agencies included the conduct of household surveys and socioeconomic assessments to gather data on living conditions, health, education, among others.

She added that it also included the use of mapping to identify priority areas for intervention, ensuring that NEDC’s efforts are targeted and “Develop comprehensive geospatial maps of the North East that highlight population density, infrastructure, and resource distribution.”