  • Wednesday, 28th August, 2024

Letshego MFB Rewards 20 Customers in Savings Promo

Business | 4 hours ago

Nume Ekeghe

Letshego Microfinance Bank Nigeria has announced the first 20 winners of its “Save & Win” promo, each of them receiving a cash prize of N100,000. 

The promo, which launched on June 1, 2024, is designed to reward customers for their commitment to savings, with monthly raffle draws running through December 2024.

10 customers were rewarded for their savings in June, with another 10 following in July, showcasing Letshego’s dedication to fostering a culture of savings and financial discipline among its customers.

Speaking on the promo, Managing Director of Letshego MFB Nigeria,Nkosana Ndlovu, said: “It’s an exciting time for us at Letshego as we celebrate the winners of our Save & Win Promo. This initiative is more than just a reward; it’s a testament to our commitment to enhancing financial inclusion by encouraging a strong savings culture among Nigerians. 

Congratulations to all our winners – we look forward to recognising more loyal customers in the coming months.”

One of the lucky winners Mr. Idowu Salami, said: “I was surprised! I never thought I would be a winner. This money will be very useful for my business.”

Similarly, another lucky winner, Mr. Innocent Nwogbala, a long-time customer of the bank, said: “I’m very happy because I’ve been with Letshego since the beginning. I’ll be telling everyone at Alaba International Market to open an account with Letshego MFB.”

The Head of Marketing & Communications at Letshego MFB Nigeria, Olufemi Ayileka, said: “The positive response to the Save & Win Promo has been overwhelming. It’s gratifying to see our customers actively engaging with the promotion and reaping the benefits. This is only the beginning, and we urge all our customers to keep saving – the next winner could be you.”

