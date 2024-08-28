Katsina Unveils 30-day Operation to Tackle Resurgence of Banditry

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government in collaboration with security agencies has unveiled a 30-day continued operation in 19 local government areas of the state to protect lives and properties of the citizens.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasiru Muazu, disclosed this in a statement Tuesday night after an expanded state security council meeting at the Government House.

He said the 30-day continued security operation would be carried out simultaneously in the 19 local governments of Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankia, Faskari, Dandume, Sabuwa, Dutsin-ma, Kurfi, Kankara, Musawa, Matazu, Malumfashi, Danja, Bakori, Funtua, Charanchi and Batagarawa.

He explained that the state government and security agencies unanimously agreed to empower the affected local government councils in order to provide modalities for security operations, emphasising strong community-based intelligence gathering mechanisms.

Muazu added that the meeting equally adopted the implementation of a community-based approach to security, leveraging local intelligence and participation and activation of the four-tier security structure established by Katsina State law to galvanise coordinated community-based security operations.

He said: “These measures represent a comprehensive and collaborative approach to tackling the security challenges facing our communities. The Katsina State Government is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and will spare no effort in implementing these resolutions.

“We urge all citizens to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious activities in their areas. Together, we can build a safer and more secure Katsina State.”

The commissioner reiterated that the meeting was convened by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda in a bid to address the recent “surge in bandits’ attacks exploiting the cover provided by the rainy season and high crops”.