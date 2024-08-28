ECOBA Lagos Continues Tradition of Prize Sponsorship at Edo College Graduation 

Edo College, Benin, recently held its annual graduation and prize-giving day in what has become a tradition of celebrating academic excellence.

The prestigious event, which has become a cornerstone of the school’s yearly calendar, was marked by the continued support of the Edo College Old Boys Association (ECOBA), Lagos Branch, under the auspices of the ECOBA Lagos Education Foundation (ELEF).

The association has maintained its commitment to sponsoring prizes that recognise and reward outstanding academic achievements, and at this year’s ceremony, awarded prizes endowed by its members in 25 categories cut across different subjects and endeavours, including sports, drama and music, including a prize for the best Geography teacher. In addition, ELEF awarded two trophies that are annually given to the cleanest boarding house and the best class in French, with the latter prize being donated by the late Ambassador Vincent Okobi.

Dignitaries graced the ceremony, including former Governor Lucky Igbinedion, a distinguished old student of the school and the global president of ECOBA.

Igbinedion, represented by Elvis Obaseki, the MD of ITV and an old student himself, conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students. He applauded their hard work and encouraged them to uphold the integrity and character that the school instills.

“Your bonds and friendships formed here are invaluable; some of us are beneficiaries today because of the fact that we went to Edo College,” he said, highlighting the enduring connections fostered by the school.

Dr. Reuben Osahon, the immediate past worldwide president of ECOBA, who delivered the keynote address, underscored the transformative power of education and the profound impact Edo College has on its students. He urged the graduates to be exemplary school representatives, carrying forward its legacy of excellence.

The chairman of the occasion, Sir Zicsus Awen, echoed these sentiments, commending the school for its unwavering commitment to academic excellence. He lauded the students for their dedication and hard work, which have become synonymous with the institution.

The Principal, Mr. Justice Aigbe, who congratulated the students for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence, also acknowledged the collective effort of the students and the school community.

Prof Enosakhare Samuel Akpata, the chairman of ELEF who sent a goodwill message, was represented by Nosa Iyekekpolor, the National Legal Adviser of ECOBA.

The prizes, sponsored annually by the ECOBA Lagos Education Foundation, testify to the alumni community’s enduring support and dedication to nurturing future leaders. The continued partnership between the school and its illustrious alumni enhances the academic experience and reinforces the values that Edo College stands for.

This year, 123 students graduated, with Master Osariemen Graham winning the prize for the overall best student.