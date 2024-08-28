Colombia 2024: Falconets Lose Narrowly to Mexico in Final Test Game

Two-time silver medallists, Nigeria lost by the odd goal to Mexico in an entertaining encounter in Bogota on Monday evening, which served as their final test before the 11th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals kicking off on Saturday.

The Mexicans scored the only goal of the match in the 20th minute but had to withstand the onslaught of attacks from the Nigeria side on the turf of the Club Banco de la República.

President of NFF, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, who attended the match alongside Chairman of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and Head of Women’s Football Amina Daura, praised the Falconets for their impressive display and charged them to be encouraged by the good showing and their victory over Australia in another friendly on Friday last week, as they countenance the global finals.

Nigeria will take on Korean Republic in their first match of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals at the 10,000-capacity Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota on 2nd September – the same venue where they will confront three-time champions Germany two days later. Their final match of the group phase is against Venezuela at the Estadio Pascual Guerrero in Cali on 7th September.