Africa Insurance Women to Hold Maiden Conference in Nigeria

Ebere Nwoji

The Africa Insurance Women Association (AIWA) is to host its maiden International Conference for Women in Insurance from November 2 to November 6, 2024, at Lagos Continental Hotel.

The conference organisers said the ground-breaking event would gather industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the globe to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities within the insurance industry, with a special focus on the pivotal role of women in shaping its future.

According to the organisers, the theme of the conference centers on “The Future of Insurance: Trends, Challenges, And Opportunities,” and the conference will feature a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and cultural performances.

Speaking on the relevance of the conference, AIWA President, Mrs. Margaret Nkechi Moore said participants would have the unique opportunity to engage with distinguished speakers and experts, including top executives, government officials, and influential figures from the insurance sector.

She said the event would also provide a platform for networking and knowledge-sharing among professionals dedicated to advancing the insurance industry in Africa.

Also speaking, the Chairman Local Organising Committee of the event, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, also highlighted the significance of the event, saying, “The AIWA conference is not just a gathering; it’s a movement towards a more inclusive and forward-thinking insurance sector. Our goal is to foster discussions that will inspire actionable strategies, and I am honored to be part of an event that is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry. The collaborative spirit we bring to this conference will undoubtedly resonate throughout Africa and beyond,” she stated.