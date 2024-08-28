  • Wednesday, 28th August, 2024

Africa Insurance Women to Hold Maiden Conference in Nigeria

Business | 4 hours ago

Ebere Nwoji

The Africa Insurance Women Association (AIWA) is to host its maiden International Conference for Women in Insurance from November 2 to November 6, 2024, at Lagos Continental Hotel.

The conference organisers said the ground-breaking event would gather industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the globe to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities within the insurance industry, with a special focus on the pivotal role of women in shaping its future.

According to the organisers, the theme of the conference centers on “The Future of Insurance: Trends, Challenges, And Opportunities,” and the conference will feature a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and cultural performances. 

Speaking on the relevance of the conference,  AIWA President, Mrs. Margaret Nkechi Moore  said participants would have the unique opportunity to engage with distinguished speakers and experts, including top executives, government officials, and influential figures from the insurance sector. 

She said the event would  also provide a platform for networking and knowledge-sharing among professionals dedicated to advancing the insurance industry in Africa.

Also speaking, the Chairman Local Organising Committee of the event, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, also highlighted the significance of the event, saying, “The AIWA conference is not just a gathering; it’s a movement towards a more inclusive and forward-thinking insurance sector. Our goal is to foster discussions that will inspire actionable strategies, and I am honored to be part of an event that is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry. The collaborative spirit we bring to this conference will undoubtedly resonate throughout Africa and beyond,” she stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.