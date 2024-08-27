Ugbo Has Uncommon Leadership Capabilities, Says New NDPHC Boss

Newly inaugurated managing director of Niger Delta Power holding Company (NDPHC), Engr Jeniffer Adighije, has described her immediate predecessor, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, as a man of uncommon leadership capabilities.

Speaking during the handover ceremony inside the company’s boardroom in Abuja on Monday, Adighije who said her management team would focus on attaining significant financial capacity, optimise processes to drive organisational and operational efficiency and also leverage technology and human capital to drive positive change said the “today is a day to celebrate Mr. Chiedu Ugbo who is already whispering to me that he is eager to leave and we are eager to hit the ground running.”

She disclosed that since the announcement of appointment of the new executive management, “Mr. Chiedu Ugbo took it upon himself to put me through, to mentor me, to guide me and to put me through his hand-over notes word for word, page by page.

“He has demonstrated uncommon leadership capabilities. Let me also assure you that you are not stepping away, you are only stepping aside because I will constantly be consulting you and I dare say before everyone in this hall that I will not let you down.”

Ugbo was first appointed Senior Special Assistant to the President on Power/Privatization in 2015 and on August 25, 2016, made the substantive Managing Director/CEO of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) for a term of four years, having previously served in an acting capacity from June 10, 2016, to August 24, 2016.

After successfully completing his first term from on August 25, 2020, the term was renewed for a final four-year term effective August 25, 2020, which came to an end on August 23, 2024.

Ugbo urged staff to cooperate with Adighije and her executive directors to ensure that NDPHC attain its potentials.

“Today, we welcome Engr. Jennifer Adighije as the new MD, along with the new Executive Directors. Engr. Adighije brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective.

“I have every confidence that under her leadership, NDPHC will continue to thrive and reach new heights. My interactions with her have convinced me that she embodies the values we hold dear and possesses the vision and drive to propel the company forward.

“To the Heads of Departments and the management team, I urge you to support Engr. Adighije and the new executive directors wholeheartedly.

“Embrace her ideas, share your insights, and continue to foster the collaborative spirit that defines a successful organization. Together, you will guide the team through the upcoming challenges and opportunities.

As I step away, I am excited to see how you will build upon the foundation we have laid. The future is bright, and I am confident that you will achieve great things together.

“Please know that I will always cherish the memories we have created and the relationships we have built”, he stated.