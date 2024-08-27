  • Tuesday, 27th August, 2024

Tinubu Mourns Late Borno Finance Commissioner

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

•Describes his demise as a huge, painful loss

•As Shettima leads mourners at funeral

Deji Elumoye and Michael Olugbode in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to the governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, over the passing away of his Commissioner of Finance, Hon. Ahmed Ali Ahmed.

The President, according to a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, also condoled with the family of the late commissioner and described his passing as a huge and painful loss.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort to his family at this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima joined the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, and other dignitaries, associates, and family members in attending the funeral of the state’s late Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Alhaji Ahmed Ali Ahmed, on Monday, in Maiduguri.

The funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Laisu Ibrahim.

Ahmed died in his sleep on Monday at his residence in Maiduguri at the age of 42, leaving behind two children, a wife, an aged mother, and many brothers and sisters.

Until his death, he was Borno’s Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development. He served with Zenith Bank Plc for over 17 years, rising to the position of Deputy Manager before joining politics.

Dignitaries who attended the funeral include: the APC Deputy National Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori; Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan; members of the House of Representatives; Borno APC Chairman, Bello Ayuba; and members of the Borno State House of Assembly.

The Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi, led other members of the Borno Emirate Council, comprising the Waziri of Borno, Mutawali Shettima.

The funeral prayer was also attended by members of the Borno State Executive Council, led by the Secretary to the Borno State Government, Alhaji Bukar Tijani, members of the political class, and senior officials of the Borno State Government.

