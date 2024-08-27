Police: We’ll Hunt Down Killers of Our Officers in Abuja, HURIWA Supports Move

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah and Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigeria Police, yesterday, vowed to hunt down the killers of two police officers, who were murdered during an attack on a police checkpoint by Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in Wuse District, Abuja, on Sunday.

The police described the killing of the officers in the line of duty as outrageous and unacceptable, adding that those who murdered the policemen have murdered peace.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, who made the vow in Abuja, disclosed that no fewer than 97 followers of IMN were in police net.

Egbetokun equally disclosed that the police had put in place measures to ensure that those who killed the cops did not escape the wrath of law.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that the police condemned, in strong terms, the unprovoked attack by members of the proscribed IMN, commonly known as the Shi’ite group, on the police personnel in Abuja on August 25.

“As investigations unfold, the Nigeria Police Force is determined to uncover the full extent of this attack and prevent future occurrences of such violence against police officers,” the statement said.

Adejobi stated that the incident occurred at Wuse Junction by the traffic light, where assailants targeted a police checkpoint and descended on policemen on duty.

He said the attackers, who were armed with machetes, improvised explosive devices, and knives, embarked on several violent attacks, which left two police officers dead, instantly, and three others unconscious. He said the injured officers were receiving treatment at a hospital, and added that three police patrol vehicles were also set ablaze during the attack.

The police spokesman stated that the progressive efforts of police operatives had led to the arrest of 97 suspects and the recovery of several weapons used in the attack, in line with the directive of Egbetokun.

Adejobi said the IGP also reaffirmed the unalloyed zeal of the force to arrest others involved and bring the killers to justice. He emphasised his commitment to maintaining law and order and resisting all sorts of anarchy and unrest in any part of the country, the statement said.

The IGP offered his sympathies to the grieving families of the fallen officers, mourning their loss and also wishing those currently undergoing treatment speedy recovery.

At the same time, the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ben Igweh, said the police will hunt down and prosecute the members of the Shi’ite movement who attacked and killed the police officers on Sunday. Igweh said this in an interview with ARISE NEWS, where he also debunked claims from members of the Shi’ite movement that they were attacked by police officers.

He stated, “The Shi’ite movement has been proscribed. They don’t have right of procession, and they don’t have right of assembly. As far as law is concerned, they are not in existence. So, what happened today, they just came, because they will trickle in one by one as if to say they want to go and pray in the mosque, they will be trickling in.

“Before you know it, one-one, two-two, they have gathered, and they have already had their plans. You can’t believe that these people that came here. It’s a coordinated act. They have already agreed to attack security agencies. I can authoritatively tell you that. And that was what they came to do, and they did it successfully, unprovoked.”

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) expressed deep concern over the clash between Shi’ites members and the police.

HURIWA criticised the confrontation.

While condemning the killing of the police officers, HURIWA emphasised the importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring that those responsible for this heinous crime were apprehended, prosecuted, and severely punished to deter future occurrences.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group called for thorough investigation into the incident, stressing that the actions of those involved in the attack on the police are not only reprehensible but must be met with the full weight of the law.