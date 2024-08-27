PEARL Awards Inaugurates CWC for 30th Anniversary Edition

The PEARL Awards Nigeria has inaugurated its Central Working Committee (CWC) to drive strategic initiatives and programmes towards its 30th anniversary celebration next year.

In a release signed by the President/CEO of PEARL Awards Nigeria, Tayo Orekoya, he emphasised the significance of early preparation.

He said: “We want to make our 30th anniversary edition a memorable one, and hosting the Awards next year will allow us to plan an epoch and grand event that showcases our commitment to excellence.”

While explaining the rationale behind stepping down the awards this year, gave an insight into the Board of Governors’ decision to streamline the hosting going forward to either biennially or triennially effective from year 2025.

According to the PEARL Awards boss, the CWC’s mandate is special, which includes the concept design, structure, packaging and delivery of the strategic initiatives and timelines to achieve them.

He charged the newly inaugurated committee to bring new ideas and innovative initiatives on board in all spheres, particularly putting into consideration the peculiar challenges faced in the economy at this time.

The committee is chaired by Mr. Sam Emehelu ably supported by Mrs. Yemisi Lanre-Idowu as Vice Chairman (Strategy) and Mr. Elijah John as Vice Chairman (Sales & Innovations).

Other members include: Mr. Lekan Adekoya (Board Secretary); Mr. Philip Braide (Special Adviser); Mr. Tosin Olagoroye (Secretary, CWC); Vincent Chukwuka; Boason Omofaye; Nurudeen Olayode; Festus Odume; Niyi Makinde; Kayode Iposu; Olise Ebo; Yakubu Olaleye; Kayode Alabi; Ibukun Adesoye; Olisemeka Obi; Olabode John Wesley; Lilian Imoni-Oladipo, and Johnson Oguntuyi.

As part of the strategic initiatives, the PEARL Awards Board of Governors also endorsed the publication of the book “PEARL Awards @ 30: Winning Strategies of Nigeria’s Corporate Giants” Volume 2. The first edition of the book was published in 2010 in commemoration of the 15th anniversary of the Awards.

The PEARL Awards was established in 1995 as a private sector-led, not-for-profit, non-partisan, and non-governmental initiative. Its primary objective is to recognize and reward companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for exceptional operational and stock performance.

By doing so, the Awards aims to promote transparency, accountability, and excellence in the capital market, thereby contributing immensely to its growth and development.

The PEARL Awards which basically has been based on empirical performance of quoted companies driven by verifiable indices, facts and figures with unparalleled objectivity has received endorsement from the Nigerian capital market regulatory bodies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission.