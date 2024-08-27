Owolabi Salis Ends Pilgrimage to North Pole, Urges Africans to Extol Their Roots

US-based lawyer, High Chief Owolabi Salis, has returned to base, after a two-week pilgrimage to the North Pole, having earlier embarked on a journey to the distant end of the Planet Earth, the South Pole in December 2023.

A statement said the recent religious tourism to the remarkably frigid zones of the Southern and Northern Hemispheres, made him the first Nigerian ever to explore both the North and South Poles within a season.

On his return from the latest epic making Pilgrimage to the North Pole, Salis, who is also the spiritual leader of ‘The Soul Maker’s Ministry worldwide’, urged African governments and its people to pay strong attention to their roots.

He argued that there was a strong bond of connection between the spiritual economy and the physical world economy.

“Paying strong heed and cognisance to your roots has the tendency of lifting Africans out of the present predicament that lamentably locates them at the backwaters of developments in the contemporary global order,” said Salis, adding that “It is unfortunate that the majority of Africans presently worship foreign spirits which do not have their back”.

He argued that every human being has three roots, the first root being The Soul Maker, second root being the parents and the third roots being familial ancestors.

“You can only worship your first root, the Soul Maker because the spirit being is the one that makes and owns your soul and that of your parents and familial ancestors.

“You cannot worship your parents and familial ancestors. You can only celebrate, honour and pray for them but you cannot worship them because they did not create or own your soul,” he said.

To bear spiritual fruits, he said it was important to water the roots by worshiping The Soul Maker, who is the Almighty Lord of the Universe and respecting and honouring parents and familial ancestors.

“The foregoing message is apparently visible everywhere in nature. Take a tree that you plant for example. If you fail to water it, it will die but if you water it, it will bear fruits and your economy will improve. But if you abandon your own tree to water another person’s tree, that person’s tree will bear fruits and the economy of that person will improve.

“Many earthly religions are all designed from certain ancestral roots with links to idols or supernatural myths built around a particular personality or nation etc. Before you pay obeisance to anything, you have to ask yourself, is it part of your root, if not, you don’t need to pay obeisance to it because it is of no value to you.

“If you do, your spirit will be harvested for the ancestral root or owner that created it. The spiritual economy of the ancestral owners improves while the spiritual economy of the ‘alien devotee’ with no ancestral root to that strange religion, he professes, declines.

“One hopes that this analogy is clearly understood, especially in terms of the danger, foolishness and profitability inherent in watering a religion, which does not derive from your ancestral root,” he stated.

He added that it was important to free oneself from attaching an idol imagery or concept to that spirit being or to the soul because the soul that was delivered to give life unto everyone is a pure soul which is very fragile.

Doing this , he said, it can infest and corrupt the soul marking the beginning of earthly problems of various nature.

To improve on spiritual wisdom, he urged people to seek knowledge in nature discoveries and avoid discussing unfounded stories of men whose main purpose is to conquer souls for their idol images and doctrines of which the major victims are African people and their governments.

Its goal in the ministry, he said, is to recover devotees from stories of human beings and imposed bondages that have infected the world with physical and spiritual crises.

“Our planet, the only home we have, was so infested with idol worship of various forms to the extent that some diverse nations have repackaged their national idols or national gods as the Universal Creator of the Universe.

“This is an insult to the Spirit Being. There are many repackaging and beliefs that are competing and conflicting with one another. All of them are selfish stories of human beings. These repackaging should be discouraged because they are the source of damaging conflicts we are experiencing on our planet Earth. There are fighting and killings everywhere and these must stop.

“Most if not all of these believers are idol worshipers. They worship their national gods (idols) which were repackaged to others as Universal. You will often hear ‘God of this nation’ and stories of ‘God of this protecting this nation against that’. Or ‘God destroyed a nation for another nation’. You will also hear the stories of ‘God discriminating against another nation or God favours one nation as privileged over another nation’. It is only idol-ish interests that discriminate.

“When there is such a discrimination, it is not Universal; it can only be national to a people to discriminate against other people. Only idol interests discriminate because of the different idols,” he argued.