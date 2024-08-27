Nigeria Partners WFP to Strengthen Food Security, Boost Agric Productivity 

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

In a bid to strengthen food security and boost agricultural productivity in the country, the Federal Government has stepped up moves to foster a global partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, who disclosed this in Abuja while receiving a high-level WFP delegation led by the newly appointed Regional Director, Mr. Chris Nikoi, stated that the visit was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen food security and boost agricultural productivity in Nigeria.

This, he added, was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

The Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, said in a statement that the meeting also attended by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, explored opportunities for partnership and collaborative initiatives to drive Nigeria’s agricultural growth.

“The engagement further provided an opportunity for the WFP delegation to highlight the numerous opportunities for partnership and also expressed their readiness to support Nigeria’s agricultural sector through collaborative ventures.

“Key among these initiatives are service delivery programmes focused on the provision of fertilisers and seeds, which are essential for enhancing farming output and ensuring food security,” the statement said.

In his remarks, Edun commended the WFP for its proactive engagement and underscored the significance of their interventions in advancing the administration’s reform agenda, particularly in the areas of enhanced food availability and agricultural production.

He assured the delegation that the Ministry of Finance would take the necessary steps to facilitate the implementation of the proposed initiatives.