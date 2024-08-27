Mohbad Coroner Inquest Summons Key Witnesses, Naira Marley, Sam Larry

The Coroner Court sitting in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, has issued summons to key witnesses in the ongoing inquest into the death of Singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, requiring them to appear before it.

The witnesses summoned include Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, Samson Eletu aka Sam Larry, Mohbad’s sister-in-law, Karimot Ogunbayo, Boluwatife Adeyemo aka Darosha, and Mohbad’s Lawyer, Oluwasanmi Falade.

Additionally, the Nurse who treated the deceased, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, and the Driver who transported him to the hospital, Fidelis Esanbor, have also been summoned to give testimony.

The court also granted the application by Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, to serve summons for additional witnesses, through a reputable national newspaper and social media.

Furthermore, the court has approved the application to recall Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, and the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) in charge of the case, ASP Muhammad Yusuf, requiring them to give further testimony.

The application, which was argued by the legal team led by Mr Wahab Shittu, SAN (leading Emmanuel Oroko, Miss Monisola Odumosu, Emmanuel Sadoh, Dr A.R. Ahmed, Oluyemi Osalusi, Wole Ariyibi and Sadiq Kamo) representing Mr Joseph Aloba, sought an order of the Coroner’s court to issue Witness Summons on interested persons as witnesses, to give evidence on the connection and circumstances leading to the death of late Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba (Mohbad), who died in suspicious circumstances on September 12, 2023″.