Hype Media CEO, Ono Mccaulay ties the knot

It was an evening of love and laughter in Owerri, Imo state as Hype Media CEO cum Modern Magic Entertainment Pioneer, Ono Mccaulay ties the knot with his fiancé, Onyinye Mccaulay in classy family gathering.

The love bird has hinted that preparation for the big day is currently in plan as they look forward to hosting some of the crème de crème in the industry, well-wishers and families.

‘Getting hooked for the forever journey with Onyinye is best deal for me, as she completes me so well’ we can only ask for your prayers as we begin this new journey of love.

Aside from pioneering and seen as the frontman of modern magic entertainment, he worked with celebrities, including 2baba(2face), Timi Dakolo, Terry G, Terry the Rapma, Erigga and Solidstar, working at the capacity of projects manager and talent manager respectively.