From the makers of ADIRE, Film One Studios presents Farmer’s Bride, set to Launch on September 27th.

FilmOne Studios, makers of ADIRE, and a leading Nigerian production company, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of its latest original film, Farmer’s Bride. The highly anticipated, Period Drama-thriller, Farmer’s Bride, will hit cinemas nationwide on September 27.

This captivating period drama, alongside the launch date, Film One Studios will also be revealing the Teaser Trailer, Character posters and Full Trailer of the film.

Farmer’s Bride is a poignant tale set in 1980s in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Odun, a wealthy, lonely farmer, seeks solace in marriage with a young bride, Funmi. However, their union is fraught with challenges as Funmi struggles to find happiness and eventually embarks on a forbidden affair with Odun’s nephew. The consequences of their actions lead to a haunting tale of love, betrayal, and the supernatural.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Tobi Bakre (Gangs of Lagos), Gbubemi Ejeye (Far From Home), Femi Branch (House of Gaa), and Mercy Aigbe (Ada Omo Mummy), Efe Irele (L.I.F.E), Wumi Toriola (Aburo) who bring depth and authenticity to their roles, Farmer’s Bride is directed by Adebayo Tijani and Jack’enneth Opukeme.

“At FilmOne Studios, we are dedicated to telling authentic African stories that resonate with audiences both locally and globally,” said Kene Okwuosa, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Filmhouse Group. “Farmer’s Bride is a testament to our commitment to producing high-quality content that showcases the talent and creativity of the Nigerian film industry.”

Farmer’s Bride builds on FilmOne Studios commitment to delivering authentic African stories to a global audience. Following the success of Adire, a previous original film, FilmOne Studios is excited to bring to consumers Farmer’s Bride. This captivating period drama showcases the talent and creativity of Nigerian filmmakers and further solidifies FilmOne Studios’ position as a leading producer of high-quality African content.

FilmOne Studios is a Nigerian based production entity focused on creating and producing stories originating from Africa for a local and global audience. It is part of the Filmhouse Group, a leading Media Entertainment Company headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. The production company is also involved in a wide range of mainstream commercial pictures, including international and indigenous language content. It maintains strategic alliances and relationships with international studios, production companies, sales agents and distributors on the African continent and around the world.

Its production content not only pushes premium African content but aimed at building a sustainable ecosystem and pushing new voices, visions in order to capture a 360-entertainment wheel.