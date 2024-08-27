FCT Residents Berate AEDC’s Exploitation

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Residents of Jikwoyi Phase IV, a community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have expressed frustration over the failure of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to replace a faulty transformer, leaving them in darkness for two weeks now.

In a strongly-worded letter addressed yesterday to the Managing Director of AEDC Zone 4, the community, through its Landlords Association Chairman, Mr. Kareem Bolakale Akeem, the community accused the company of negligence and lack of maintenance, despite collecting substantial revenues from them.

They alleged that AEDC had ignored repeated warnings and complaints about the transformer’s condition, which had deteriorated due to oil leakage, overloading, and burning of ‘uprisers’.

Consequently, the community demanded the immediate replacement of the failed transformer, old uprisers, aluminum conductors, and wooden poles, warning that they would occupy the AEDC office if their demands are not met within a week.

While they expressed deep disappointment, they said they are at the receiving end as the AEDC has failed them and they will not be silenced again.

The community has copied their letter to various authorities, including the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), police divisions, and local leaders, seeking urgent intervention to ensure power restoration as soon as possible.

AEDC has yet to respond to the community’s demands, fueling fears of a prolonged power outage and escalating tensions in the area.

“It is disheartening that while the infrastructure in Phase 4 was established through communal efforts, AEDC continues to collect substantial revenues from the residents without providing the necessary maintenance or upgrades.

“We have repeatedly raised concerns with AEDC regarding the overloading of the second transformer, which has resulted in oil leakage and the burning of uprisers. Additionally, aluminum conductors are frequently dropping, further evidencing the strain on the transformer. Despite these earnings, AEDC has failed to take appropriate action,” Kareem said.

Meanwhile, the community has presented a list of urgent demands and stipulated a one-week deadline for their fulfillment. Failure to comply will result in the community taking peaceful possession of the company’s offices: “Immediate replacement of the failed transformer with a relief transformer to ensure optimal performance and replacement of all old uprisers and aluminum conductors and replacement of old wooden poles that are no longer safe.

“We believe AEDC has the capacity to address these issues within a week. We must stress that the residents are increasingly agitated and dissatisfied with AEDC’s lack of responsiveness. Should there be no action within one week of receiving this notice, we will have no other choice but to occupy AEDC office until our demand are met as a means of addressing the situation,” the community warned.