Bauchi Gov, Mohammed, Urges Max Air to Resume Flying for State’s Economic Growth

•Muazu, Yahaya condole with state, emirate

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, has appealed to MaxAir to return its flight operations at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, citing the importance of air travel to the state’s economic development.

The governor made the plea yesterday when he received the CEO/Chairman of MaxAir Airline Limited, Alhaji Dikko Dahiru Mangal, at the Government House.

Mangal and his entourage were in Bauchi to commiserate with the people and government over the death of the Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya.

Mohammed emphasised the significance of Max Air’s presence in Bauchi, stating that the airline’s flights had contributed significantly to the state’s economic growth during it’s first operations.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the airline but encouraged them to continue operating in Bauchi, promising government support.

Earlier, Mangal expressed his condolences to the people and government of Bauchi over the Emir’s passing, describing him as a great leader and a symbol of unity.

He assured the governor that Max Air would consider his request and work towards returning its flight operations to Bauchi.

Meanwhile, the Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday, led a delegation of the Gombe State government, including the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Dr. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, to Ningi town in to offer their condolences.

In his remarks at the Emir’s palace, Yahaya described the late monarch’s death as a profound loss, not only for the Ningi Emirate and Bauchi State but for the entire northern region and Nigeria as a whole.

Reflecting on the deep ties between his family and the late Emir, as well as the broader relationship between the Ningi Emirate and Gombe State, Governor Inuwa said, “Death has indeed separated us from a father, a guardian, and, to a great extent, a statesman whose monumental loss will be felt across the entire nation. May Allah grant his soul eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus.”

The Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Dr. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, CFR, described the late Ningi Monarch as a foundational figure, whose fatherly guidance among community leaders significantly shaped the direction of traditional leadership.

He noted that the late Emir Danyaya had been a close ally of the Gombe Emirate for over four decades, dating back to his service as Area Manager with the former Northern State Marketing Board in the late 1970s.

Yahaya was also at the Bauchi Government House where he extended the condolences of the government and people of Gombe State to Mohammed over the sad event.

In his response, Mohammed expressed gratitude to his Gombe counterpart for standing with the Ningi Emirate and the Bauchi State Government in this moment of grief.

Also, a former Bauchi State Governor, Ahmad Adamu Muazu, expressed his condolences over the passing of Danyaya.

Muazu, accompanied by his close associates, visited the Government House, Bauchi, to commiserate with the state.

Muazu described the late Emir as a catalyst for development, who dedicated his life to the service of his people, pointing out that the Emir’s dedication to his people and his tireless efforts to promote peace, unity, and progress would never be forgotten.